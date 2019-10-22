The communities of Bluefield and Princeton have worked hard in recent years to retain their respective Appalachian League teams and have been rewarded in recent seasons with having a meaningful Appy East Division rivalry embedded into the annual Mercer Cup rivals race between the Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays.
Now Mercer County residents don’t merely face the prospect of losing their teams. In fact, the entire Appalachian League may disappear after the 2020 season.
According to a recent report by J.J. Cooper in Baseball America, the fate of 42 minor league teams — including the entire Appalachian League — will hang in the balance when Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball resume hammering out the next Professional Baseball Agreement in November.
Major League baseball has proposed reducing the number of MiLB teams from 160 to 120. This does not include the complex league teams that are entirely owned by Major League Baseball.
This is among several contentious issues MiLB has in front of it on the negotiating table this winter.
If the MLB proposal advances, the ensuing shake-up would invariably mark the end of the Appalachian League — which traces its existence back to 1911. In addition to Bluefield and Princeton, Pulaski, Va., Danville, Va., Burlington, N.C., Bristol, Va., Kingsport, Tenn., Johnson City, Tenn., Elizabethton, Tenn. and Greeneville, Tenn. would also lose rookie league baseball in the form which local fans have grown accustomed.
The Baseball America report indicates that Major League Baseball has proposed establishing a ‘Dream League’ comprised of undrafted players who would have the option of playing in the Dream League.
This proposal, which would be a joint venture between MiLB and MLB, would add $300,000 to $400,000 to existing costs for currently affiliated clubs to make the transition.
The Baseball America report’s foregone conclusion is that the markets for most current Appalachian League clubs won’t be able to support the increased costs of participating in such a league.
If Major League Baseball’s full team-reduction proposal moves forward, the affected Appalachian League communities may yet have an alternative course to continue summer baseball: summer wood bat amateur teams “under the auspices and organization” of Major League Baseball.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.