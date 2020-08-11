BLUEFIELD, Va. — A lot of bad things have happened to Four Seasons Country sports during 2020. One day in the future when everyone looks back, the first Appalachian Amateur golf tournament at Fincastle will likely stand out as one of the year’s positive sports memories.
“We’re so happy that we were able to bring everything together and pull off a really nice tournament,” said Fincastle General Manager John O’Neal, who was eager to bring a highly-competitive golf tournament back to Bluefield.
“There was some really good golf played this weekend and a lot of people came out to see and enjoyed it,” he said.
O’Neal envisioned the Appalachian Amateur as a spiritual, if not literal, continuation of the Pocahontas Amateur, which was played for 46 seasons at Fincastle before it ended after the 2015 season. One thing that definitely helped to affirm the continuity between the two events was this year’s Appalachian Amateur champion: Garland Green, who won his last Pocahontas title in 2011.
Green, a former Tazewell resident and alumnus of the Virginia Tech golf team, bogeyed his first hole of the tournament on Saturday and bogeyed his last hole on Sunday and still managed to collected the crown with an 8-under-par 36 hole score of 132. He’d shot a 64 on Saturday, just one stroke-behind the low round fired by Huntington’s Cam Roam, who was a late entry. Roam fired a 72 on Sunday and Green stayed out of harm’s way in spite of adding four strokes to his Saturday tally.
“I played well all day. I kept the ball in play and just wanted to give myself a chance. I shot the best score I could shoot — that’s all I can do. “The only trouble I had was on 15, I hit my tee shot left and had to pitch out. I made a putt from the front of the green for par. So that one saved me there,” Green said.
Like O’Neal, he views the Appalachian Amateur as the same event under a different name, but it was still a lot of fun to win the first title under that new name. He currently lives in Radford and has every intention of defending his title at Fincastle next season.
“The O’Neals and the Ramsey’s put on a hell of a tournament, getting the field that they did. They did a really good job,” said Green, who is looking forward to a small local tournament in Floyd, Va., after which he may play in either the State 4-Ball or another 4-Ball tournament at Hidden Valley in Roanoke, Va.
“I recently joined Blacksburg Country Club and they’ve got a really good group of players. So the golf is still there, just a whole lot of people aren’t traveling and playing competitive golf anymore. But the talent is still there,” he said.
Roam had originally expected to play in a 4-Ball format tournament in West Virginia , but changed his plans after the team event was cancelled.
“Ian Patrick, a good friend of mine and just about everybody in the United States, it seems like, told me there was a big tournament going on down here. I said ‘Let’s play in it.’ I got a few of my friends who were looking to compete to come with me. This was a good alternative,” Roam said.
“I hit my irons terrible. That was probably the worst I’ve hit my irons this year. But I always say it’s O.K. to miss in the same spot and I kept missing in the same spot. I knew it was something not major ... just a small fix. But I missed every Par 3. That was a little disappointing. There are four or five [Par 3’s] out here and I missed them all. You can’t win playing that way,” said Roam, who is looking forward to defending his 2019 West Virginia Mid-Am championship.
Roam finished tied for second at 135 for 36-holes with Parker See of Staunton, Va., whose low-round 65 on Sunday had him in serious contention until the final group settled it for good and all.
“Yesterday I couldn’t get stuff to fall but was playing well. I hit it out of bounds on 17 and that kind of set me back, but got it in even. Today the course was a little more firm and a little more gettable. I played very well and took advantage of it and putted the ball well today. It was a lot of fun,” said See, who was invited to play this past weekend’s Fincastle event by former Radford University teammate Ben Ramsey.
Ian Hildebrand of Round Hill, Va., who shot a 67 on Saturday, shot a 72 on Sunday to finish with a 1-under par 139. Hildebrand was another former Virginia Tech golfer who played after Green’s time with the Hokies program.
Nick Dent of Lewisburg shot a 70 for his second consecutive day to finish fifth at even par with a 140. Jackson Hill of Daniels shot a 69, combining with his opening round score of 69 to finish sixth (142). Noah Mohler of Newport, Va. shot a 72 and finished seventh (143).
John David Hunter of Bluefield, Va. and Jacob Kutchta of Vienna, Va. both shot 72s for their second consecutive days to finished tied at eighth with 144. Jason Robertson of Blackburg, Va. and Matthew Turner of Charlotte, N.C. finished tied for 10th, each with a two-day score of 145.
In the Senior Championship division, Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va. shot a 69 on Sunday to hold off Kingsport’s Tony Green by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 142. Ramsey’s son Ben, who put in a lot of work alongside his father put together the Appalachian Amateur, finished tied for 12th with a two-day tally of 146.
Hunter O’Neal, who played in the championship division, finished in a tie for 20th with a 149. But he’d managed to help get a win for his home course before he even tee’ed off on Saturday.
“I’ve never planned a tournament before this week. We kind of started laying out the foundation in March and April and as summer rolled along we just kept adding pieces to it until we got to this week. Everything was ready to go,” said the younger O’Neal.
“We’ve got a good network of people here, a lot of golfers who know people in both states. We just kind of got the word out and ended up with a great turnout. This first year, playing was just an afterthought to me. I had no expectations. It was kind of ‘whatever happens, happens.’ I’m thrilled. I was hoping to get 60, maybe 75, and we ended up with 98 golfers this weekend. I’m thinking next year it will be the first 120 to pay,” O’Neal said.
In Flight play, Kyle Hammond of Bluefield shot won Flight 1 with a two-day total of 158. In Flight 2, Colby Hill of Bluefield, Va. beat tied with Brayden Surface, also of Bluefield, with 152 after 36-holes. Surface, who won the playoff, is a student-athlete who plays multiple sports at Graham High School. Hill is one of his coaches. Jon Martin of Princeton won Flight 3 with a 157.
2020 Appalachian Amateur
August 8-9
Fincastle Golf Course, Bluefield, Va.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION RESULTS
Garland Green, Radford, Va.64-68—132
Parker See, Staunton, Va.70-65—135
Cam Roam, Huntington63-72—135
Ian Hildebrand, Round Hill, Va.67-72—139
Nick Dent, Lewisburg70-70—140
Jackson Hill, Daniels 73-69—142
Noah Moler, Newport, Va.71-72—143
John David Hunter, Bluefield, Va.72-72—144
Jacob Kuchta, Vienna, Va.,72-72—144
Jason Robertson, Blacksburg, Va.74-71—145
Matthew Turner, Charlotte, N.C.,70-75—145
Tyler Hillyer, Charlotte, N.C.,78-68—146
Ian Patrick, Huntington73-73—146
Ben Ramsey, Bluefield, Va.73-73—146
Patrick Dodson, Ridgeway, Va. 69-77—146
Mason McGhee, Morehead, Ky.76-72—148
Josef Dransfield, Huntington73-75—148
Brian Hart, Bluefield72-76—148
Aaron Boggs, Madison 72-76—148
Jeff McGraw, Princeton75-74— 149
Hunter O’Neal, Bluefield, Va.75-74—149
Trey Sparks, Tazewell, Va.73-76—149
Richard Fishwick, Roanoke, Va.73-76—149
Dan Foster, Johnson City, Tenn.76-74—150
Adam Nelson, Abingdon, Va.73-78—151
Reuben Prillaman, Oceana 78-74—152
Matt Harman, Blacksburg, Va.77-75—152
Jared Taylor, Bluefield 75-77—152
Matt Morgan, Princeton75-77—152
Jeff Miller, Daniels76-77—153
Stephen Crigger, Beckley73-80—153
David Woodrum, Bluefield82-72—154
Devan Reeves, Galax, Va.76-78—154
Chandler Beavers, W Sulph Spg77-79—156
Brian Myers, Hurricane 74-82—156
Chris Vlahos, Charlotte N.C.79-78—157
Ben Morgan, Bluefield, Va.79-78— 157
Evan Smith, Bluefield86-72—158
Jacob Owen, Whitewood, Va.81-77—158
Dexter Moore, Bluefield78-80—158
Peyton Wilson, Rosedale, Va.77-81—158
Ben Boggess, Princeton77-81—158
John Auville, Charleston 81-78—159
Duane Crawford, Lindside80-79—159
Matt Dotson, Wise, Va.82-78—160
Berkley Adwell, Lewisburg 79-81—160
Zach Luttrell, Pounding Mill, Va.85-77—162
Zan Hill, Daniels84-79—163
Tanner Dorsey, Huntington80-83—163
Duncan Waugaman, Huntington86-79—165
Matt Adams, Princeton 81-84—165
Jason Hoke, White Sulphur Spgs 86-80—166
Barry Wirt, Jr., Roanoke, Va.80-89—169
Karson Terry, Peterstown 87-83—170
Aaron Addair, War88-82—170
Chris Wirt, Richmond, Va.86-84—170
Josh Stevenson, Huntington86-85—171
Taylor Callison, Caldwell 84-98—182
