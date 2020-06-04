BLUEFIELD, Va. — Championship golf returns to the Two Bluefields in August when the Appalachian Amateur tees up at Fincastle Country Club.
The two-day, 36-hole stroke play event, which is presented by Ramey Ford Princeton, will include championship, senior championship, and pre-flighted divisions.
Player practice rounds, which will need to be scheduled ahead of time at the golf shop, will be played on Friday Aug. 7.
First round action is slated to being at 8 a.m. on Saturday. A cocktail party sponsored by Ramsey Industrial will be held at 6 p.m. on deck with player long drive and putting contests.
The second round will tee off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Lunch will be available on deck an awards ceremony will be held following the conclusion of play.
Gift certificates and trophies, based on field size, will be awarded.
Entry fee is $150 for non-members and $120 for Fincastle members. The cost includes golf, cart fees, tee gift, lunch, cocktail party and practice round.
Applications will open in mid-June. The entry deadline is August 3. For more information, contact Fincastle at (276) 322-4342.
HOLE-IN-ONE
PETERSTOWN — Rudy Swatzyna shot a hole-in-one on Hole No. 2 at Fountain Springs Golf Course last Thursday.
The Lindside resident made the 144-yard ace with a 7-iron from the white tees.
Witnessing the feat were Orville Carper, Vernon Bryan and Jack Ratliff.
