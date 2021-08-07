BLUEFIELD, Va. — Last August, the first Appalachian Amateur — considered the successor to the 46-year-old Pocahontas Amateur golf tournament that hadn’t been played locally since 2015 — teed off at Fincastle Golf Club in Bluefield, Va.
The 36-hole tournament returns to Fincastle next Saturday and Sunday and will feature a Championship division, a Senior Championship Division and a Pre-Flighted division.
“We started back up last year and had 96 participants. We’re expecting at least that if not more. We’ve had a very good response up to this point,” said Fincastle Country Club general manager John O’Neal.
“Ramey Ford in Princeton is once again our sponsor. There’s a car giveaway for a hole in one on Hole No. 4 and they’re going to have some cars out on the course for people to look at. We’re real pleased that they stuck with us and were willing to step up and do another sponsorship for us.”
Ramsey Industrial is sponsoring the tournament cocktail party after the first round Saturday, which will include player long drive and putting contests.
Garland Green, a former Virginia Tech golfer, is expected to defend his 2020 title in next week’s championship division.
Green, won last year’s the tournament championship with an 8-under par score of 132 for the two-day event. Green, who won his last Pocahontas in 2011, claimed the Championship division trophy three strokes ahead Parker See of Staunton, Va., and Cam Roam of Huntington, both of whom tied for second at 135 for 36 holes.
“Garland Green is registered to play so he’s going to defend his title. We hope to see some people come out and watch some good amateur golf,” O’Neal said.
“We expect to have a pretty good field. Cam Roam was leading after the first round with a 7-under, I think. My son, Hunter [O’Neal] said he’d heard from Cam and he was planning on returning. I’ve gotten five or six entries from out of the Washington, D.C. area. I’ve got some from North Carolina and Tennessee and South Carolina. I think one of the golfers from Campbell University is coming to play and Ben Ramsey is on the docket to play. So its a pretty good field,” O’Neal said.
A healthy crowd of spectators turned out to enjoy last year’s event, the Appalachian Amateur being one of the first watchable sporting event in Mercer County to be made available to the public since the onset of COVID-19 in the preceding spring.
“It was one of the things you could still do at that time last year. It was good for people to be out and about again,” O’Neal said.
The deadline for signing up for this year’s Appalachian Open is Wednesday, Aug. 11. The entry fee for Fincastle members is $120 and $155 for non-members, which covers golf, cart fees, tee gift, lunch, Saturday’s cocktail party and a practice round at the car fee rate of $17.
Players who’ve already registered began playing their practice rounds yesterday. Friday will be the last day practice rounds will be available. The first round tees off at 8 a.m. Saturday and the second round is scheduled to begin the same time on Sunday.
“We have our other flighted entries, so there’s an opportunity for folks to participate and compete with golfers of their caliber ... and we also have our our senior division,” O’Neal said.
Contact Fincastle at (276) 326-1178 or email AppalachianAmateur@gmail with questions.
