BLUEFIELD, Va. — “Fun” and “open” for are the two words that Appalachian Amateur golf tournament organizers are using to describe competitive golf returning to Fincastle.
The two-day, 36-hole golf tournament which will take place August 8-9 at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Virginia, is the continuation of the Pocahontas Amateur.
It will not be identical to past tournaments, with the new event looking to increase the number of overall participants. Low numbers hurt the Pocahontas Amateur in its final years.
“If we had a mission statement for this tournament,one would be to enjoy yourself and have fun and two, it’s open to everyone, an all-inclusive golf tournament,” Fincastle Country Club general manager John O’Neal said.
The final Pocahontas Amateur took place in 2015 and the Appalachian Amateur will retain continuity with the history of the original tournament. This year will be considered the 47th edition. Ramey Ford Princeton will serve as the primary sponsor.
“We’re not trying to replace the Pocahontas Amateur, we just want to piggyback off of it and in some ways hopefully make a better tournament, a more involved tournament and get it reestablished,” O’Neal said.
Fincastle has been working on making improvements since it became a part of the Bluefield, Virginia, recreation department in 2019.
The tournament will be open for people to watch and see the changes that have been made to create a very good amateur golf tournament.
“We’re going to set the standard here of trying to create a premier amateur event again and more encompassing of all golfers and that’s our prime basis and two getting people back here to Fincastle. Its really cool to see what they’ve done here,” event organizer Ben Ramsey said.
The main change to the tournament is the creation of three divisions. The Championship flight will be for golfers with a handicap of five or below. In addition there will be a Senior Championship for golfers 50 and over and a Pre-flighted division for all other interested golfers.
That change will allow more golfers to be competing for prizes with others of an equivalent skill level.
“We don’t want to have the stigma that this is a stuffy, ‘only-good-players-can-play-in-this’ tournament. Everybody’s welcome,” Ramsey said.
“If you love golf we’d be glad to have you.”
Changing the tournament to a two-day event allows golfers to not have to take a day off during the work week to compete in the tournament. Instead of the first round being on Friday, that day has been allowed for practice rounds.
“The Pocahontas was always a better players event, which is great, but tournament counts are starting to dwindle and its a lot harder to get high quality players to play for three days,” Ramsey said.
In addition to the first round on August 8 there will be a cocktail party sponsored by Ramsey Industrial that will include long drive and putting contests.
Many key members of the original Pocahontas Amateur have helped O’Neal and Ramsey sort out all the details of the new tournament including long-time director Frank Wilkinson.
“Everyone involved with the Pocahontas has been very forthcoming and wanted to help in any way that they can,” Ramsey said.
Many talented golfers have won the tournament including PGA Tour Vice President of Rules and Competitions Slugger White in the first two years of the tournament.
Three of the final four Pocahontas Amateur’s were won by Tazewell’s Buck Brittain and from 2008-11 Garland Green of Tazewell won the tournament.
“You can’t change the history of the great golfers that have played here but the declining numbers the last few years of the tournament made us aware that we might need to expand it a little bit and the easiest way for us to do that is expand it from great golfers to everyone that plays on the weekend,” Ramsey said.
Lanto Griffin, a PGA Tour golfer, competed in the tournament in the past. Griffin won the Houston Open in the fall.
The course record is held by professional golfer Brendon de Jonge, a Virginia Tech player alumni who won the tournament in 2001.
The interest in the tournament with three divisions has been good with a number of golfers who competed in the Pocahontas Amateur, seeing this as a reunion of the past while playing two rounds of golf.
“Some of the former golfers who have competed here have already contacted us, some of them have even been back to play a practice round since we announced this,” O’Neal said.
The entry fee is $150 for non-members and $120 for members with golfers being able to register on the newly created website for Fincastle, fincastlebluefieldva.com. The entry deadline is August 3.
