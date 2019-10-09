The Richlands football team’s much-discussed sluggish first act of the 2019 season got a very significant boost with last week’s 45-28 upending of previously-unbeaten Radford at Ernie Hicks Stadium this past Friday night.
For proper context: note that Radford (4-1) remains the top-ranked team in Region 2C, which might imply that Richlands football is not as far off the beaten path as some might have previously believed.
This week, the Blue Tornado (2-3, 0-0 Southwest District) continues its uphill climb in search of a better tomorrow with a trip to Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium in a county rivals showdown with Tazewell (4-1, 1-1). The Bulldogs are the third-ranked squad in Region 2D as of the most recent VHSL ratings. Tazewell (19.00 rating), trails No. 2 Union (5-1, 20.00 rating) and No. 1 Ridgeview (5-0, 22.80 rating).
Tazewell suffered some unfortunate personnel losses and have thus far made the best of the situation. This week the Bulldogs face the first of the two most daunting opponents remaining on their 2018 slate. Tazewell and Bluefield square off at Witten Field on Oct. 18. The way the Tornado played last week — and the Dogs, also — there’s no looking past anyone for any reason. It’s time to make hay while the sun is shining.
Graham (3-2, 1-0 SWD) is a rung below Tazewell on the Region 2D rankings but needs to stick to its knitting, facing the first of two Southwest District opponents with which it must contend before the increasingly intriguing SWD showdown with Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Oct. 25. This week, the G-Men travel to winless Lebanon (0-5, 0-1) and next week Graham entertains Virginia High (now 0-5, 0-1) at Mitchell Stadium.
Giles (1-5) is a good ways down the Region 2C pecking order in spite of the Spartans’ spirit-lifting 36-29 win over Floyd County. But Bandana Land has reasons to feel more optimistic and has a solid opportunity to improve its stead with this week’s trip to Hillsville, Va. in a game with Class 3 Carroll County (1-4).
Other Region 2C teams worth monitoring while contriving arguments about postseason angels dancing on pinheads: Gretna (4-1), Dan River (4-2), Appomattox (3-2), Glenvar (3-3) and Chatham (4-1).
Elsewhere on the Virginia side of the line, Narrows (5-0, 0-0 Pioneer) is unbeaten at the midpoint for the first time in nearly two decades. Coming off its 24-20 win over Holston the Green Wave sits atop the Region 1C rankings with a 21.60 rating. It’s not like Kelly Lowe’s squad has the luxury of merely admiring the view. Narrows heads into Pioneer District play, taking on Covington (2-3, 0-0) at Harry Ragsdale Field. The Cougars were quite the handful for an ultimately victorious James Monroe last week. This makes for an impending common-foe comparison that ought to be a subject for lively conversation during next Monday’s dinner buffet at the Home Town Restaurant in Peterstown.
As for the Mavericks (3-2), this week they embark for Westside (0-6). Monroe Mohler and Xander Castillo have been doing crazy, fun things and probably have more tricks up their respective sleeves. The winless Renegades may be retrieved for a bounty. Next week the Mavs will entertain Princeton. That’s definitely something to look forward to, but first things first.
Elsewhere in Almost Heaven, Princeton (1-4) will load up the bus and travel to face undefeated Cabell Midland (6-0), which is the top-ranked Class AAA team in the WVSSAC ratings. The Tigers are already disqualified from a Class AAA playoff appearance, whether or not they manage to unhorse the Knights.
Bluefield (4-1) is ranked eighth in Class AA according to WVSSAC ratings which have positioned Wyoming County (5-0) fifth behind the likes of No. 1 Fairmont Senior (6-0), Keyser (6-0), Poca (5-0) and Bridgeport Senior (5-1).
In the meantime, this Friday night the Beavers will face winless PikeView (0-6) at Mitchell Stadium.
Other games on tap Friday: Northwood (1-4) will have its back literally against a wall at an increasingly burly Hurley (3-2), River View (2-5) crosses the state line to make a raid on Twin Valley (2-3), Montcalm (0-5) travels to Hannan (1-4) in search of the same thing the Wildcats got last week while Van (2-3) cruises into Welch looking to run over a well-rested Mount View (2-3).
