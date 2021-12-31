The Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s biggest sports story of 2021 almost seems an arbitrary selection because it so recently occurred: Graham High School’s football team has not one, but two players headed for college careers at Virginia Tech.
An NCAA Division I two-fer would be a pretty big deal at any Class 2 program in Virginia. What makes this item particularly newsworthy is how head coaching changes at college football’s highest level affected two of our best local football players, both of whom had just wrapped up their careers with the state runner-up G-Men (15-1)
Graham offensive lineman Brody Meadows, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound Army All-American, entered the fall 2021 season firmly committed to playing his college football at the University of Virginia under head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Meadows was preoccupied with preparing for a crucial state semifinal clash with Appomattox County when Mendenhall announced that he was stepping down from his head coaching post. During the week following Graham’s loss to King William in the Class 2 state championship game, Meadows appeared on a nationally-televised Army All-American showcase where he boldly flipped his commitment from Virginia to Virginia Tech.
Some have speculated that Virginia’s hiring of longtime Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott to replace Mendenhall was the catalyst for Meadows’ decision. Ultimately, the choice was more about two coaches with whom Meadows was already familiar than one coach with whom he wasn’t.
Hokies head coach Justin Fuente had previously come to terms with the Virginia Tech athletic department with regard to his own departure and assistant coach J.C. Price was named interim head coach in order to shepherd the Hokies through the Pinstripe Bowl in NYC. Last season, Fuente had allowed his players to pass on Virginia Tech’s 2020 bowl opportunity, ending the Hokies’ consecutive bowl streak at 27 and alienating many Virginia Tech fans.
As it so happened, Meadows had positive dealings with Price during the former Virginia Tech defensive lineman’s stint as a coach at Marshall University. Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry — who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Frank Beamer and Bud Foster — was subsequently named to replace Fuente next season. This development also suited Meadows, who was acquainted with Pry due to having been recruited by the Nittany Lions.
Small world.
Within days of Meadows’ decision Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (who was recently named the Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year) chose Virginia Tech over Vanderbilt in another highly-visible recruiting win for the Hokies’ new gridiron regime.
As an interesting aside, Mendenhall’s administration in Charlottesville, Va. affected another Southwest District high school football program earlier in 2021.
Richlands head coach Thad Wells, who’d taken over the Blue Tornado football program in March of 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was hired away by Mendenhall to join the UVA staff. The offer occurred on the very eve of the Blues’ final game of the 2021 spring season: a plus-one consolation game at Ridgeview.
Longtime Richlands assistant coach Jeff Tarter served as interim head coach for that game at Ridgeview and was subsequently hired to serve as Richlands’ full-time head football coach, serving his first full season during the fall 2021 season.
COVID confusion
carries over
The fact that we have referred to the ‘2021 fall football season’ and a ‘2021 spring football season’ indicates one of the reasons it is so difficult to sort out — much less rank — all the other big sports stories of 2021. Two football seasons in one calendar year? The chaos of 2020 was finding new and interesting ways to manifest in 2021.
Virginia played no fall sports in 2020, with the VHSL deciding instead to compress an entire school year’s worth of high school athletics into the second semester of 2020-2021 — including football, which began practice in February. West Virginia had pushed ahead with fall sports in 2020, but subsequently delayed the start of the winter basketball seasons — a move which affected all the spring seasons that followed it.
As fate would have it, spring football wasn’t limited to our local high schools. Bluefield College (which became Bluefield University in 2021) played games in the spring and in the fall of this year. Concord University got one game played in the spring of 2021, beating West Virginia Wesleyan 52-14 in Dave Walker’s debut as Mountain Lion’s head coach. The entire team was then quarantined for the remainder of that season due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the squad. The Mountain Lions played a full slate this fall, finishing 4-6 overall.
Wild year for Bluefield State athletics
The ever-expanding athletic offerings at Bluefield State College — which recently announced it will add women’s wrestling — had a Big Moment in 2021 when the resurrected Big Blue football program debuted in Mitchell Stadium versus visiting Lawrence Tech.
The first Big Blue football season since the program at the local HBCU shut down 41 years prior proved a success, with the team putting together a 4-3 record under head coach Tony Coaxum. The head coach was also the originator of BSC’s popular new mascot — a magnificent Blue Great Dane that was incorporated into the school’s sports logos.
Also in the fall, Bluefield State men’s golf coach David Woodrum skippered the Blues men’s golf team to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship. The feat marked the second USCAA national golf title at the school in recent years.
In the spring, the Bluefield State men’s tennis program made its 10th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division II national tennis tournament and was ultimately ousted in the semifinals by the second-seeded University of Indianapolis. The Bluefield State women’s tennis program made their first appearance in the regional tournament.
Arguably, Bluefield State’s most astonishing achievement of 2021 occurred when the Big Blue baseball program won the inaugural Black College World Series in Montgomery, Ala. in May. Led by new head coach Drew Bailey, Bluefield State stunned tournament organizers by battling its way through the championship bracket and ultimately upending top-seeded Xavier (Louisiana) 7-2 in the second game of the double elimination finals.
Bailey, an extremely late hire, managed not only to lead the Blue to their first winning season in baseball (15-12) — he also engineered the first baseball championship of any kind at BSC.
Not all of BSC’s big news was good news in 2021. The Bluefield State athletic department suffered a setback in November, when the NCAA levied sanctions against the school for assorted eligibility violations that occurred under the previous administration. The violations were self-reported by the current administration after having been discovered. The school is now serving a 3-year probationary period as part of the penalties levied for those past missteps.
The Beautiful Game
Soccer is sometimes treated as an afterthought by some area sports fans, in spite of having one high school season in the fall (West Virginia) and one in the spring (Virginia).
Two local soccer programs — one high school team and one college team — enjoyed unprecedented successes in 2021 that deserved the public’s full attention.
This past spring, the Graham High School boys soccer team posted a 15-1 season that included a district and regional championship and culminated in a state-runner up finish. The G-Men ultimately fell 6-1 to Region A champion Nandua at Onley, Va. in the state championship at Onley, Va., a town situated on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
This fall, the Concord University women’s soccer team posted a 20-1-3 campaign that resulted in the program’s first NCAA Atlantic Region championship and a national title bid that ended in the Elite Eight in a 3-2 loss to Saint Rose.
Hoop Dreams
The Endless American Midnight that is called the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020 while the PikeView girls basketball team was in Charleston battling to bring home a Class AA state championship for soon-to-retire head coach Karen Miller. Meanwhile, the Bluefield boys basketball team — favored to win the Class AA title — got the plug pulled on their season before they even got a chance to set foot in Charleston.
The surreal, quarantine-laced 2021 basketball season didn’t entirely rectify those missed opportunities, but both basketball programs demonstrated that they were not going to fade away in the face of adversity.
Under new head coach Tracy Raban, an entirely new Lady Panthers squad regained admission to the state tournament defeating Sissonville 60-58 in overtime in a Region III co-final at Sissonville. It all came unraveled versus Logan in the opening round. The Wildcats converted 18 PikeView turnovers into buckets on their way to a 61-30 first round victory.
Raban entered the season with the goal of winning a sectional game. In spite of that baptism of fire, PikeView intends to return to Charleston again this season — and win on that same floor.
The 2021 Bluefield boys squad mirrored the Lady Panthers in that they were also young and untested. The Beavers also found their way back to Charleston, falling 49-42 to Poca in the opening round of the state tournament.
Bluefield also intends to return to Charleston this season, seeking a better outcome.
Ballpark figures
The biggest local baseball story of 2021 was the debut of the re-imagined Appalachian League. The Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton Whistle Pigs were part of Major League Baseball’s attempt to appease critics of MLB’s controversial minor league contraction, which eliminated minor league baseball from many U.S. communities.
Locally, the refurbished Appalachian League’s debut found itself competing for attention with a dramatic baseball season that was already under way and, thanks to COVID rescheduling, spilling over into the month of June.
Under head coach Jimmy Redmond, the Bluefield High School baseball program had a fabulous campaign, going 25-5 in a run that included a Coppinger Invitational title and the program’s first sectional championship since 2006. Ultimately the Beavers’ bid for a Class AA state tournament appearance was derailed by Independence, which prevailed 2-1 in the regional series.
Interestingly enough, the Lady Beavers softball team concurrently had its best season in recent memory in its first year under veteran softball coach Barry Reed. Bluefield posted a 16-6 record in a season that ended in the sectional championship game with a 9-0 loss to Wyoming East in the sectional title game.
As for the new version of the Appalachian League, which utilized amateur talent from the college ranks as opposed to signed professional talent, the reimagined venture sometimes hinted at an unspoken clash of cultures between governing USA Baseball and localities that had successfully run their respective Appy League clubs to professional standards for eons.
The absence of all the enthusiastic Latin free agent players who formed the backbone of the old Appalachian League was noticeable and kind of heartbreaking, quite frankly. In hindsight, many fans probably now realize how talented and entertaining those kids were. Nevertheless, there were some very talented college players distributed throughout the Appalachian League last summer.
Team-wise, there were some stinkers out there, for certain; particularly in the West. But in the Appy League East, divisional champ Pulaski (32-22), divisional runner up Princeton (30-22), third place Danville (29-24) and fourth-place Bluefield (27-25) remained worthy of their fans’ allegiance. This is no doubt attributable to the respective front office folks in these communities.
High points of the season included the ‘Feud’ games between the Ridge Runners and the Whistle Pigs — all that remains of the old Mercer Cup rivalry. The Bluefield-Princeton series remains a spirited fan favorite no matter what anyone says to the contrary. The Appalachian League All-Star Game — which was played at Pulaski’s Calfee Park — also proved extraordinarily entertaining.
Low point of the season: the Kingsport Axmen summarily dissolving overnight due to a clubhouse argument that devolved into social media death threats. The axed Axmen were replaced by a thrown-together ‘Road Warriors’ squad that finished out the Kingsport schedule entirely on the road. The bizarre handling of the affair had ‘drawn up in the dirt’ optics unbecoming of the professional standards long upheld by the original Appalachian League.
What the new Appalachian League did successfully demonstrate is that that it’s infinitely better to have some kind of baseball than it is to have no baseball. This was particularly true for Mercer County, where Bluefield and Princeton appear to have somehow gotten the better end of the stick than some other Appy League towns. Like... for instance... Kingsport and Johnson City.
It will be interesting to see what wrinkles will be ironed out for the 2022 Appalachian League season. Hopefully, the new product will continue to improve overall.
Beaver-Graham, a.k.a. Graham-Beaver
For the second consecutive year, the biggest regular season high school football game in two states was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual gridiron ritual was initially postponed in 2020 due to an executive order by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, then ultimately canceled outright when all Virginia fall sports were called off by the VHSL while the WVSSAC forged haltingly ahead.
The 2021 Beaver-Graham game was once again knocked off of it’s traditional season opening pedestal due to COVID-19 protocols. This time, however, the game was eventually rescheduled to October 8. In spite of all efforts to build up excitement for the kickoff (Bluefield head coach Fred Simon admitted that he never treats it as an ‘ordinary game’) the Beavers were at a distinct disadvantage this time. Bluefield was coming off a 35-day COVID layoff, which included three solid weeks during which the team was forbidden even to practice. The G-Men went on to prevail 31-6.
Undefeated Graham proceeded to win out its regular season slate, entered as Class 2’s top seed and went on to play four of its five playoff games at Mitchell Stadium. Past Lee High (62-42), Union (48-13), Ridgeview (49-21) and Appomattox County (42-28), the unbeaten march continued all the way to a VHSL Class 2 state championship showdown with King William at Salem City Stadium on December 11. The Cavaliers handed the G-Men their only loss of the fall campaign, claiming the state crown in a 48-21 victory,
Bluefield, meanwhile, found itself clawing and scratching to make up for its lost games of the earlier COVID hiatus. The Beavers needed eight game in order to even qualify for playoff consideration. Nobody, it seemed, had room in the remainder of their season slates to schedule the Beavers. Finally, in late October, Bluefield surmounted the eight-game minimum by taking a forfeit on a previously postponed game with Woodrow Wilson.
Beavers head coach Fred Simon said his program was holding out until the last minute in hopes that a live game with the Class AAA Beckley program could somehow be worked out. But time ran out on that option. A 55-6 win over Mingo Central on Nov. 5 enabled the Beavers to slip into the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs as the No. 14 seed.
In spite of the Beavers’ humble placement on the bracket, Bluefield went on the road to beat Point Pleasant (44-20) and North Marion (35-21) en route to a state semifinal meeting with Independence at Coal City. The Patriots prevailed 34-20, finally halting upstart Bluefield’s quest for another state title.
In the end, both sides of the state line in Bluefield had reasons for disappointment — and reasons to be exceptionally proud.
