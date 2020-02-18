In the afterglow of the VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football game at Stuart’s Draft, a cluster of stunned and disgruntled Cougars fans remained on the field well after most of the elated Richlands fans had drifted away to their respective vehicles for the ride home.
“Be sure to write about how we were cheated!” one disbelieving Stuart’s Draft mom called out, bitterly.
In order to collect that day’s 24-23 victory, physically overmatched Richlands not only had to rally from a 23-16 deficit with 1:46 remaining in the game; the Blue Tornado had to do it after the Cougars’ outstanding punting unit pinned them to the 15-yard line. Then it required a miracle scoring catch followed by a miracle 2-point conversion catch — both of which Blues quarterback John-Luke Asbury and receiver Scottie Ball made happen.
In the eyes of a Stuarts Draft fan, such long odds couldn’t possibly have been overcome without cheating of some sort. Not having seen anything like it up to that point, it didn’t even occur to them that they had simply been out-coached.
Comeback confidence had been virtually woven into Richlands’ football DNA after so many years under Mance and his staff, which operated like a well-oiled machine in that mad dash to an unlikely victory. It was the norm.
“When we went to the spread offense ... you’re in a two-minute offense the whole time because we don’t huddle. So you’re never out of the game. That’s the great thing about a spread offense. You’re basically in a two-minute offense the entire game but you can slow it down with tempo. You can look to the sideline. You can take your time signaling it in or you can shift and run. If you need to eat some clock, there’s ways to eat clock without huddling,” Mance explained.
Appomattox took no chances and took no prisoners in the following week’s state title game, piling it on in a 42-7 victory in Richlands’ final state championship game appearance under head coach Greg Mance. The previous week’s outcome — which some Shenandoah Valley high school football fans remember as one of the best high school football games of the last decade — made its point. You couldn’t afford to think any margin was insurmountable for a Greg Mance Richlands team.
The Richlands football program under Greg Mance has been recognized for excellence in all three major phases of the game. But it was the Blue Tornado passing offense above all things that ultimately set his teams apart from those of his storied coaching adversaries in Southwest Virginia.
“We went to a football coaching clinic in Cincinnati and heard Urban Meyer speak about not blocking a guy, reading a guy in the box and spreading people out. I think that was Urban’s last year at Bowling Green. We came back in 2003 and tinkered around with the spread a little bit with Timmy Brown. In 2004 we started going spread with Thad Wells, who’s now made his mark in the coaching field and Cain Ringstaff was our tailback. In 2005 we started going exclusively spread,” Mance said.
“It was fun. You didn’t get in the ‘I’ and beat kids to death. You didn’t get in the Power I or Wing T where you go out to practice and block and tackle for three-and-a-half hours and nobody catches a ball. When we went to spread, we got all the basketball players, all the baseball players that get to stand out in space, they get to run, they get to catch balls. They don’t beat each other to death so much. We got every kid in the school out when we changed our offense and it was fun,” he said.
Mance’s career at Richlands began as a junior varsity assistant under head coach Dennis Vaught in the early 1990’s, including the Blue Tornado’s controversial 1992 state championship season. For some, Vaught remains a polarizing figure. Mance gives his old mentor due credit for igniting a passion for high school football in Richlands that burns to this day.
“Richlands was starving for a football team. Billy Haun did a great job while he was here. I think he took them to the playoffs and they’d lost a heartbreaker at home. To my knowledge they’d only been to one other playoff game ... in (1972) when Radford beat them (62-0), “ Mance said. “Dennis Vaught came in here and really turned it around. He won a playoff game in 1991. I was the head JV coach in 1992 when we won the state championship. And then the town just took off. It became a football town overnight.”
In the wake of Vaught’s two-season return to Richlands for the 1995 and 1996 campaigns, Mance took over the program reins as head coach in 1997
Mance’s qualities as a head football coach had yet to be made fully known to his adversaries. It did not take long.
By the turn of the century, two VHSL Hall-of-Fame coaches on Richlands’ non-district slate had begun to analyze the Giles High School alumni’s handiwork. In 2000, Mance’s Tornado picked up the first of three consecutive wins he’d coach against Phil Robbins’ Powell Valley Vikings. In 2001 he picked up his first coaching win against Nick Colobro’s Gate City Blue Devils. Having gotten the Scott County powerhouse’s undivided attention, Gate City opened its next three seasons with victories over Mance-coached squads.
By 2005, however, the series finally shifted more in Richlands’ direction. Mance’s brand of football had become a distinctively recognizable thing in Southwest Virginia. The Blue Tornado program began to take on on a dynastic appearance and his coaching rivals and friends hailed from across the Commonwealth.
“We were throwing the ball when nobody else did so nobody really knew how to defend it. From about 2002 to 2011 it really gave us a huge advantage over everybody else because nobody really knew how to stop it. We started doing 7-on-7 (in the summers) so we got to work on our pass offense year round. Now everybody does it,” said Mance, who noted that competing in 7v7 competitions at Charlottesville, Va., Wake Forest and Marshall provided an additional edge for the Blue Tornado, exposing them to elite Division I athletes.
Closer to home, Richlands could expect every regular season game to take on the characteristics of a rival matchup. Gate City, Graham, Grundy ... and even some new kids on the block. Every week the Blue Tornado found itself facing a determined rival that demanded Richlands’ A-game week in and week out.
“Everybody Richlands plays is a rivalry. You look at Gate City with Nick Colobro and Bill Houseright and now his son (Jeremy Houseright) is coaching there. And you go to Union. You had Phil Robbins who was a 300-some game winner and now you’ve got Travis Turner coaching at Union whose dad (Tom Turner) was a Hall-of-Famer. And Travis has done a great job,” Mance said.
“Now we’ve formed a rivalry with Union that, I guess, is one of the best matchups in Southwest Virginia. It seems like the last three or four years, it came down to the last play of the game.”
