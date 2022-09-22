PETERSTOWN — Dray Hutchens of Hinton hit a hole in one at Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown, on Wednesday.
Hutchens collected his ace on Hole No. 6 from the white tees, making the 100 -yard shot with a pitching wedge.
Witnessing the shot was Nick Adkins and Mikey Helton, both of Peterstown.
The most impressive hole-in-one at Fountain Springs was made earlier this month by Jeremy Burton of Peterstown — an ace-on-the-fly stuffed right at the pin on Hole No. 2.
Burton made the shot with a 48-degree wedge. Witnessing the shot were Matt Sauvage, Shad Sauvage and Carter Brown.
Hey Jude!
CHAPMANVILLE — The WVGA FLIGHT by Yeungling Amateur Series event at Logan Country Club on Thursday saw Davey Jude of Kermit take the Championship Flight metal with a 6-under-par 64.
Jude carded an impressive seven birdies en route to the win.
A lot of birdies were flying about on Thursday. In addition to Jude’s seven, Ian Patrick of Huntington posted five birdies while Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant, Sterling Shields of Mason and Jared Taylor of Bluefield had four birdies apiece.
Karen Rainey of Daniels took a win in the Women’s Division with a 3-over par 73, scoring the only eagle of the day on the par five third hole.
Josh Howell of Charlton Heights won the Men’s Gross Divsion with a 3-under par 67 and Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville took the Men’s Net division with a 2-over-par 72.
