BLUEFIELD, Va. — A surprise leader emerged on Saturday at the halfway point of the inaugural Appalachian Amateur golf tournament.
With an eye-opening round of 63, Cam Roam of Huntington leads Tazewell native Garland Green by a single stroke going into today’s final round of 18 holes at Fincastle Country Club.
Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va., who has helped re-start the regional amateur tournament, led the Senior Division golfers with a 69, three shots clear of Tony Green of Kingsport, Tenn.
“I just had a solid day,” Ramsey said. “The greens were soft and receptive, and therefore somewhat scoreable.”
He said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the big field for the tournament, which topped 90 entrants. Scoring totals were recorded by 85 of the starters on Saturday.
Separate competitions are underway in three championship flights. David Gorby of Mount Hope holds the flight-one lead after carding an 80. A pair of Bluefield, Va., residents, Colby Hill and Dakota Jones, are tied at the top of flight two with rounds of 74. Flight three co-leaders , with scores of 79, are Princeton resident Jon Martin and David Sluss of Bluefield, Va.
Ramsey said that his fellow tournament organizers, Hunter and John O’Neal and Ramsey’s son Ben, “have done a wonderful job of pulling it together.”
“I’m just a very small part of it.”
The Appalachian Amateur is the successor to the Pocahontas Men’s Amateur, which ended in 2015 after a 46-year tenure at Fincastle.
“The bones of the tournament are there, and we’ve just sort of helped resurrect it,” Ramsey said after finishing his round on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re just excited to get it re-started,” he said. “The players seem to be excited about being here. We’re trying to make sure it’s a fun event.”
Saturday evening included a long-drive contest and a well-attended cocktail party at Fincastle.
The cash payouts awaiting the top tournament performers didn’t hurt, either. First place in the Championship Division earns $750, according to a prize sheet posted near the scorer’s table. The top senior finisher gets $500, and the winners in the three flights each are to receive $300.
Roam played Fincastle for the first time on Friday, then blistered the front nine in 30 strokes on Saturday, on his way to a 7-under par finish.
“I’ve had some low rounds,” he said, “but this is probably the lowest I’ve had in a tournament.”
“The ball-striking was pretty good. I missed two greens,” he said. A big challenge faced him on the 11th fairway, when “I was in the trees and had to kick out ... sideways,” he said.
When he faced the greens, he said, “I just kept it above the hole all day. You’ve got to stay on the right side of the hole here. That’s the key.”
He said he played some golf as a youngster, “but I was not good enough to get on a (college) golf team anywhere. (But) I kept practicing. Finally, in the last few years, it started clicking.”
“It’s still a work in progress.”
He planned to be playing this weekend in the West Virginia Four-Ball Tournament, but it got postponed due to “some course-condition issue,” he said. Instead, he and some friends from Huntington made last-minute plans and drove to Bluefield.
On Friday, they played their first and only practice round at Fincastle — and ran into some unexpected help.
“On the back nine, we saw a kid named Zach that we met up with,” he said. “He gave us a few tips. ... That was beneficial.”
“It was kind of a late entry into this tournament, so I really have no expectations,” Roam said. “Whatever happens tomorrow, happens.”
Garland Green is very much in the hunt. He recovered from a 34 in the first half of Saturday’s round, with an eagle and three birdies on the next nine holes.
“I didn’t get off to the best start,” Green said. “I bogeyed the first hole. Then, after that, I birdied 2 and 3 (and) eagled 11, then birdied 13, 14 and 16.”
“At Fincastle, you’ve got to put yourself in position. If you get yourself out of play, it can really make your score go up.”
As far as his plans go for today, he said, “I’ve got to play my game. I can’t worry about what everybody else is doing. The only person that can beat me is myself.”
“If I come out here and play well, I’ve got a good chance, and I just want to give myself a chance, and stay in the game.”
Tournament organizer John O’Neal said there were “a lot of spectators out” on Saturday, “hungry for a good amateur golf tournament.”
He added, “We have wonderful volunteers, so it’s really worked well.”
The golf course is now owned by the town of Bluefield, Va. Mayor Don Harris stopped by Saturday to observe day one of the new tournament.
“We’re completely ecstatic about the turnout,” Harris said, calling the golfing roster “an excellent field.”
He said, “All the success we’re now seeing is attributable to the wonderful staff that we have here — and the facilities.”
Steve Lilly, Fincastle’s director of instruction and a PGA associate, called the event “a huge success.”
Appalachian Amateur
First Round
Saturday
At Fincastle Country Club
Par 70
Championship Division
Cam Roam (Huntington) 30-33 — 63
Garland Green (Radford, Va.) 34-30 — 64
Ian Hildebrand (Round Hill, Va.) 35-32 — 67
Patrick Dodson (Ridgeway, Va.) 36-33 — 69
Matthew Turner (Charlotte, N.C.) 36-34 — 70
Parker See (Staunton, Va.) 35-35 — 70
Nick Dent (Lewisburg) 35-35 — 70
Noah Moler (Newport, Va.) 35-36 — 71
Aaron Boggs (Madison) 36-36 — 72
Brian Hart (Bluefield) 38-34 — 72
John David Hunter (Bluefield, Va.) 36-36 — 72
David Kuchta (Vienna, Va.) 35-37 — 72
Stephen Crigger (Beckley) 36-37 — 73
Adam Nelson (Abingdon, Va.) 36-37 — 73
Josef Dransfield (Huntington) 36-37 — 73
Ian Patrick (Huntington) 37-36 — 73
Ben Ramsey (Bluefield, Va.) 37-36 — 73
Jackson Hill (Daniels) 35-38 — 73
Trey Sparks (Tazewell, Va.) 37-36 — 73
Richard Fishwick (Roanoke, Va.) 39-34 — 73
Brian Myers (Hurricane) 34-40 — 74
Jason Robertson (Blacksburg, Va.) 38-36 — 74
Hunter O’Neal (Bluefield, Va.) 41-34 — 75
Matt Morgan (Princeton) 39-36 — 75
Jared Taylor (Bluefield) 35-40 — 75
Jeff McGraw (Princeton) 36-39 — 75
Devan Reeves (Galax, Va.) 38-38 — 76
Mason McGhee (Morehead, Ky.) 37-39 — 76
Daniel Foster (Johnson City, Tenn.) 39-37 — 76
Jeff Miller (Daniels) 38-38 — 76
Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs) 37-40 — 77
Peyton Wilson (Rosedale, Va.) 37-40 — 77
Ben Boggess (Princeton) 41-36 — 77
Matt Hartman (Blacksburg, Va.) 41-36 — 77
Tyler Hillyer (Charlotte, N.C.) 39-39 — 78
Dexter Moore (Bluefield) 41-37 — 78
Reuben Prilliman (Oceana) 39-39 — 78
Ben Morgan (Bluefield, Va.) 41-38 — 79
Berkley Adwell (Lewisburg) 42-37 — 79
Chris Vlahos (Charlotte, N.C.) 40-39 — 79
Duane Crawford (Lindside) 39-41 — 80
Barry Wirt Jr. (Roanoke, Va.) 42-38 — 80
Tanner Dorsey (Huntington) 36-44 — 80
Matt Adams (Princeton) 40-41 — 81
Jacob Owen (Whitewood, Va.) 40-41 — 81
John Auville (Charleston) 42-39 — 81
Matt Dotson (Wise, Va.) 45-37 — 82
David Woodrum (Bluefield) 42-40 — 82
Taylor Callison (Caldwell) 40-44 — 84
Zan Hill (Daniels) 42-42 — 84
Zach Luttrell (Pounding Mill, Va.) 43-42 — 85
Billy Sager (Kenova) 46-39 — 85
Jason Hoke (White Sulphur Spg) 42-44 — 86
Evan Smith (Bluefield) 43-43 — 86
Josh Stephenson (Huntington) 43-43 — 86
Duncan Waughaman (Huntington) 41-45 — 86
Chris Wirt (Richmond, Va.) 46-40 — 86
Karson Terry (Peterstown) 41-46 — 87
Aaron Addair (War) 43-45 — 88
Ryan Hankins (Bristol, Va.) 46-47 — 93
Alexander Gaffney (Vienna, Va.) 63-55 — 118
——-
Senior Championship Division
Bob Ramsey (Bluefield, Va.) 36-33 — 69
Tony Green (Kingsport, Tenn.) 35-37 — 72
John O’Neal (Bluefield, Va.) 38-37 — 75
Joe Hart (Bluefield, Va.) 37-40 — 77
Larry Turner (Bluefield, Va.) 36-42 — 78
Rod Riffe (Princeton) 37-41 — 78
Charles Green (Bristol, Va.) 39-40 — 79
Ronnie Puckett ( Pounding Mill, Va.) 40-40 — 80
Marvin Woodie (Bluefield) 41-41 — 82
Frank Wilkinson (Bluefield, Va.) 42-42 — 84
Scott Whitt (Bluefield, Va.) 42-42 — 84
Jack West (Bluefield, Va.) 44-41 — 85
Rick Fricke (Charlotte, N.C.) — did not finish
———
First Flight
Kyle Hammond 76, David Gorby 80, Shayne Dillon 80, Seth Perry 82, Billy Burton Jr . 85, Brent Prichard 86, Neil Parcell 86, Dustin Hicks 87.
———-
Second Flight
Colby Hill 74, Dakota Jones 74, Brayden Surface 77, Douglas Workman 78, David Boothe 82, Alex Ramsey 82, Nathan Ashworth 85, Matthew Woodrum 86.
————
Third Flight
Jon Martin 79, David Sluss 79, Jacob Lasley 82, Jeremy Burton 88, Rasman Walker 89, R.C Courtney Fiery 91, Abby Peterson 93, Joseph Hurt 118.
HOLE-IN-ONE
PETERSTOWN — Tyler Bennett shot a hole-in-one on Hole No. 15 at Fountain Springs Golf Course Saturday.
The 22-year-old Peterstown resident made the 134-yard ace with a 6-iron from the white tees.
Witnessing the feat were his wife Shannon Bennett along with Randy and Ronda Nicewonder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.