Even on a day when he was given a shiny plaque with his name on it, Jim Holland remained humble and thankful at his induction ceremony into the new Appalachian League Hall of Fame.
For 30 years, Holland worked in the management of minor league baseball in West Virginia. For almost a quarter of a century, he was the general manager of Appalachian League teams in Princeton.
That meant a lot of people and groups to thank on Monday at his induction ceremony in his adopted hometown where, he said, “I consider my baseball roots to run the deepest.”
“Let me tell you, it’s great to finally, really be home and among you again … in the town where I had the most meaningful memories of this game,” he said.
Holland was known for his tenacious, driven work ethic, bracketed by work days that started before sunup and ended as being the last to leave Hunnicutt Field at night. He did acknowledge on Monday that “I slept a few nights in the office.”
“I worked that way for 24 years here with Princeton baseball because I loved what I did,” he said. “It was a lot of hours, but it was a mission worth taking.”
He told the crowd that Princeton professional baseball is “a family thing.” The success of the club “didn’t come overnight,” he said as he looked over the crowd gathered. “It took a long time to put that together, and I want to thank you for being part of that … every last one of you.”
“It’s very important to me to acknowledge every game-day staff member, operation staff (person) and intern that ever worked here,” he said, “because they wanted a future in this game. And many of them have done quite well. … These are the ones that you enjoy being with, every day.”
He mentioned having the backing and encouragement of his bosses over the years, the presidents of the Princeton Baseball Association — the late Jim Thompson, and Dewey Russell and Mori Williams ‑— and the club’s boards of directors.
Key community support came from the H.P. Hunnicutt Foundation, Holland said.
“These guys have forever had the vision of the benefit, and pleasure, of what baseball does for a city. They were always there,” Holland said. “And when the hurdle got too high for us to jump, they helped us jump it.”
The local boosters of minor league baseball bought into the idea of “sweat equity” to make things happen, he said.
Holland explained, “When you are in a small community like this, it’s not like a major league franchise with a lot of money, and you just go out and ‘buy it.’
“The people here were great. They always jumped in. They did give me room to really expand the brand, and create. But they all jumped in with it, and that’s what makes it happen.
“And it just kept growing. It’s still growing today. And we hope it’ll still be growing next year.”
Danny Shingleton, the current Princeton general manager, said that Holland “really set the tone for how baseball was going to be here and a great relationship with the fans.”
The two first met by happenstance at the Princeton post office, and hit it off from the start. Shingleton said, “Anything I needed help with, he was there. … That guy’s just a wealth of knowledge.”
Holland thanked the hall of fame selection committee for “this great honor,” he said on Monday, “and I am proud to go into this class made up of elite individuals, including Mr. (George) McGonagle from Bluefield (and) many of whom I’ve worked with in the league.”
McGonagle, the former general manager and current president of the Bluefield Baseball Club, was present for Holland’s induction — as Holland had been three days prior for McGonagle’s ceremony.
Though Holland acknowledged the competitive fire between the Princeton and Bluefield baseball franchises, he and his Bowen Field counterpart became close colleagues.
“George, you were a great partner all those years,” Holland said during the ceremony.
Holland’s wife Judy got a few moments of public thanks as well.
Holland said, “You might think that running a ballclub of this size is the hardest job in sports. It’s the second hardest. The hardest job in sports is being married to somebody that works in sports. Judy … was with me every step of the way.”
Shingleton presented her with a bouquet.
Holland said, “I’ve been so blessed that baseball has given me the chance … to make a living for 30 years doing something that I love.”
Addressing the future, the honoree said, “I know they will continue to build and to improve on this lifeforce that we all know around us that is professional baseball in Princeton.”
Hanging over Minor League Baseball is a proposal from the major-league level that would eliminate 42 teams after September, including both local franchises. Showing his typical optimism, Holland offered a ray of hope on Monday.
“We all know that there is a cloud of uncertainty as to the future of summertime baseball,” he said. “But you know what? All of you in this room, as well as all of the people in all of the cities throughout the Appalachian League are special, special people.
“That fact alone gives me hope that I will be sitting among all of you at Hunnicutt Field in the summer of 2021, watching baseball.”
Later, at a brief press conference, he was asked to expand on his retirement plans, and the workaholic side of his nature re-emerged.
“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m not going to sit still, too much,” he said. “Really, since I’ve retired, we’ve got so many things to do around the house, that have been setting around for about 20 years. We’re kind of mulling through that, right now.”
“There are some things I want to do yet, so — stay tuned.”
____
Tom Bone is a retired sports writer and cartoonist for the Daily Telegraph. His beat included covering Appalachian League ballgames in Princeton and Bluefield from 2000 to 2019.
