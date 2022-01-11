RICHLANDS, Va. — Jaylyn Altizer scored 27 points and the Richlands girls basketball team collected a 62-41 win over visiting Graham in a Southwest District contest held at Richlands Middle School, on Tuesday night.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls … the way they came out tonight and just battled and got the job done. It feels really good to start out 1-0 in the district,” said Richlands head coach Aaron Lowe, whose squad picked up its sixth consecutive victory.
Altizer’s point-total was a season high for the sophomore point guard.
“She started for us last year as a freshman and she’s been playing lights out. Not only is she giving us some scoring, she’s also a lockdown defender for us and kind of sets the tone for us defensively. She does everything we ask of her,” Lowe said.
Erica Lamie added 15 points for the Lady Blue Tornado (8-5, 1-2).
“She’s about 5-11 and she shoots the 3-ball really well and helps to keep the floor spaced for our guard. If we need her go inside, she goes inside. She hit several big threes to keep the crowd in it and keep our energy up,” said Lowe, who played all 10 of his girls in the rivals contest.
“We played all 10 and we do most nights. This team is hungry and likes to play hard and have fun. They bring some energy when we play,” he said.
Elle Gunter led the G-Girls with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Richlands plays Virginia High at home Friday in another SWD clash.
Wyoming East 69 Bluefield 38
BRUSHFORK — Madison Clark scored 23 points and the Lady Warriors outran the Lady Beavers at Brush Fork Armory.
Kayley Bane added 15 points for East (5-2) with Cadee Blackburn scoring eight and Hannah Blankenship contributing six.
Nyasia Hanley led Bluefield with 11 points and Beyonka Lee scored eight points.
Summers County 52 Mercer Christian 45
PRINCETON — Gracie Harvey scored 18 points to lead the Lady Bobcats to a victory over the Lady Cavaliers at the campus of Johnson Chapel Baptist Church.
Maggie Stover added 17 points for Summers and Avery Lilly added eight points.
Kayley Trump scored 15 points and handed out five assists for Mercer Christian (7-2) while Karis Trump added 12 points and seven steals. Bailee Martin chipped in nine points.
MCA plays at Calvary Baptist Academy in Hurricane on Saturday.
Twin Valley 45
Council 6
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 16 points and rounded up 22 rebounds in the Lady Panthers’ lopsided Black Diamond District win over the Lady Cobras.
Morgan Lester scored 11 points and effected three steals for Twin Valley, which travels to Hurley for another BDD game on Friday.
Boys Games
Bluefield 46, Oak Hill 37
OAK HILL — R.J. Hairston poured in 21 points and the Beavers collected a road victory over the Red Devils.
Bluefield poured it on in the opening quarter, leading 14-4 headed into the second stanza and holding a 24-15 advantage at the break.
Caleb Fuller added 13 points for the Beavers, whose Thursday game with Princeton has been postponed. As of Tuesday’s presstime, Friday’s Beaver-Graham game at Brushwork Armory, set for a 6 p.m. tipoff, was still a ‘go.’
Jacob Perdue led Oak Hill with 13 points and Leonard Farrow scored eight points.
Summers County 55, Meadow Bridge 52
HINTON — Cruz Testerman scored 23 points and the Bobcats scratched past the Wildcats in a midweek home stand.
Ethan Ehrenberg added 10 points and Duke Dotson contributed eight points for Summers.
Seaton Mullens scored 19 points to pace Meadow Bridge while Rian Cooper added 17. Ryan Cooper chipped in eight points.
Council 58
Twin Valley 53
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Caleb Hess scored 20 points and the Cobras struck for a 58-53 BDD win over the Panthers at Twin Valley.
Dawson Stevens added 17 points for Council, while Caleb Breeding contributed 12 points.
Chandler Cooper led the Panthers with 16 points and Ethan Snead chipped in 13 points.
James Monroe 84
Greenbrier West 56
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 24 points and the Mavericks unhorsed the Cavaliers.
Shad Sauvage added 19 points for James Monroe, while Josh Burks and Cameron Thomas added 12 points apiece.
Michael Kanode led West with 16 points, Chase McClung scored 15 points and Dale Boone added eight.
