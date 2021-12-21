RICHLANDS, Va. — Jaylyn Altizer scored 23 points and the Richlands girls basketball team collected a 61-59 overtime victory over visiting Grundy at Richlands Middle School on Tuesday night.
Erica Lamie had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Blue Tornado, while Addy Lane Queen had 10 points, seven boards.
Altizer was fouled making a baseline shot in the waning seconds of the game and sank her and-one for the lead. Addy Lane blocked Madison Looney’s final shot of overtime to seal the victory.
Looney scored 25 points to pace the Lady Golden Wave.
The Lady Blue Tornado will return to action after the holiday break.
Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and effected five steals to lead the Lady Panthers to a non-district victory over the visiting Lady Blue Devils.
Kamryn Vance added 10 points and eight steals.
Boys High School Basketball
Abingdon 62, Graham 53
ABINGDON, Va. — Homestanding Abingdon absorbed a 30-point performance by David Graves and the Falcons held off the G-Men in a non-conference game.
The G-Men fell to Abingdon tonight 62-53 in Abingdon. David Graves led Graham with 30 points. Graham plays Bluefield on Dec. 28 at the Brushfork Armory.
Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Caden Dishman poured in 23 points and Brad McCoy added 20 and the Blue Devils outgunned the Panthers in a non-conference tilt.
Lane Stiltner had 14 points, two assists and five rebounds for the Panthers. Ethan Snead added 10 points.
Midland Trail 62, Summers County 46
HINTON — Matthew Light scored a game-high 22 points to lead Midland Trail over the Bobcats.
T.C. Perry added 13 and John Paul Morrison 11 for the Patriots, who got some distance with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter.
Duke Dodson scored nine points and Bryson Keaton eight for Summers (1-1).
Trail (3-1) will go to Sissonville on Jan. 4. The Bobcats will travel to James Monroe on Dec. 28.
MCA 61, Jefferson Christian 38
RIPPLEMEADE, Va. — MJ Patton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers past the Cardinals in Tuesday’s Jefferson Christian Christmas Tournament.
Briar Lucas had 14 points for MCA (8-2) and Tanner Keathley scored 13 points, collecting five steals.
Nate Bonnell scored 12 points for Jefferson Christian.
Mercer Christian returns to action Jan. 3 at home versus top-seeded Greater Beckley Christian. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
