WISE, Va. — Central Wise senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison didn’t exactly overpower the Richlands lineup. But then again, she really didn’t have to.
Allision (13-1) confined the Lady Blue Tornado to three hits in a 5-0 Region 2D victory at Bill Dotson Sr. Field. She struck out four and walked two.
Taylor Cochran led the Lady Warriors’ eight-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double. Jill Sturgill had a home run and two RBIs and Kat Hopkins had a home run and two RBIs.
Rachael Rife had two hits for Richlands, who pitched Erica Lamie, Arin Rife and Kira Vance.
The Lady Warriors will advance to face Tazewell (18-3), in Thursday’s Region 2D finals.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Gate City 4-2 in a 3-hitter pitched by Carly Compton. The freshman Tazewell pitcher struck out 16 en route to the victory.
