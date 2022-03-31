RICHLANDS, Va. — Wise Central’s Bayleigh Allison had eight strikeouts, leading the visiting Lady Warrior’s to a hard-fought 12-9 non-district road win over Richlands at Rhonda Blevins Field on Thursday night.
Allison went the distance, scattering 15 Lady Blue Tornado hits.
Taylor Cochran went 4-for-4 with an RBI and scored three runs to lead the Wise Central lineup
Foir Richlands Arin Rife (4-1) pitched five innings, absorbing her first loss of the season. She struck out seven and allowed 10 Lady Warriors hits. Kira Vance pitched the last two innings for the Lady Tornado.
Gillian Guerriero led the Lady Blue Tornado lineup, going 3-for-5, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning that almost got the home team back in the game.
Richlands plays Grundy at home tonight. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.