BLUEFIELD, Va. — Baylee Allen has been named interim head softball coach at Bluefield College.
Allen served the 2021 season as a graduate assistant for the Rams and helped guide the team to the third most regular season wins in program history.
A native of Crandall, Georgia, Allen attended and played softball at Tennessee Wesleyan University. At TWU she was a member of the 2016 Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team, and an AAC All-Conference First Team performer 2017-19. In 2018 she was the AAC Co-Player of the Year, and in 2019 was named an AAC Player of the Week and TWSA Softball Player of the Week.
“I am very excited for this opportunity I have been given,” Allen said. “Softball is my passion and I’m very happy I get to stay involved in it. I am also beyond excited and ready to be a positive mentor to my athletes, and to help them get ready for life after college.”
Off the diamond Allen likes to travel with her husband, Chris, an assistant coach with the Bluefield College baseball team. She also enjoys fishing, camping, hiking, “basically anything outdoors,” relaxing and hanging out with friends and pups.
Bluefield College Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Tonia Walker said, “We have seen considerable improvement in our softball program, despite the turbulence experienced in recent years. Coach Allen was a part of that success last year and deserves the chance to lead the program and usher in a spirit of continuity. Sometimes all we need is an opportunity. I am excited to provide that opportunity and render my support for this rising star in the profession. Few will ever match, her passion for the opportunity in front of her.”
Allen replaces Sam White who moved to Shawnee State (Ohio) University as head softball coach and assistant athletic director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.