PRINCETON — Call it the “decisive dozen.”
Woodrow Wilson executed a 12-0 run early in the second half and ended the season for Princeton on Tuesday night, taking a 71-56 victory in the opening round of the boys basketball sectional tournament.
Maddex McMillen poured in 26 points and senior Ben Gilliam had 21 for the Flying Eagles of Beckley (8-11), who led for most of the contest.
“It was do or die,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd. “I thought our kids showed a lot of urgency and played with a lot of heart and hustle.”
Ethan Parsons paced Princeton (10-4) with 22 points, surpassing the thousand-point milestone in his last game at the Coach Ralph Ball Court. Fellow senior Lay Lay Wilburn had 17 points in his final game.
The Tigers had home court advantage, a solid reputation among big-school basketball programs, and the second seed in Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 1. What they didn’t have on Tuesday was the shooting touch and the rebounding advantage.
Princeton went 7 for 19 at the free throw line and in the second half shot 9 for 28 from the field. For the game, Woodrow had 23 defensive rebounds to end Princeton possessions.
The Flying Eagles forced five early turnovers by Princeton but could not keep its initial momentum going. Parsons stole the ball and dunked it at the other end to give the Tigers their first lead, 11-10.
That launched an 11-4 Princeton splurge. Woodrow Wilson put together 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, only to have Princeton limit them to one field goal in the last 2:15 of the period.
Wilburn’s transition basket just before the halftime buzzer cut Beckley’s lead to 32-29.
Princeton head coach Robb Williams said, “We had a good game plan and the boys executed well.”
Woodrow Wilson led 36-32 with two minutes gone in the third period, when a loose-ball call went against Princeton. The decision incensed the home team’s fans, and Williams argued passionately with the officials.
“It was a four-point swing,” Williams said. “That kind of changed the game … but I don’t want to make excuses. We had some open looks and just didn’t make them when we needed to.”
McMillan hit back-to-back baskets at the end of Beckley’s 12-0 run to put the Flying Eagles up by double digits, 43-32.
“That was big, right there,” Kidd said. “I just think we locked down (on defense). We got out and pushed the ball. I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Parsons hit three field goals in a row to trim the margin to 46-40 late in the third quarter, but the visitors made 8-of-12 from the floor in the fourth to keep in control.
Parsons said, “Every team gets a run. We just tried to chip away (at their lead).”
In the final half minute, Gilliam dunked the ball twice — once, off his own steal — to account for the final score.
Kidd said about Gilliam, “The first time down here, Ben didn’t have a real good game — he didn’t have a good game at all. But I thought he came prepared and was ready to play tonight.”
Gilliam said, “Princeton’s a really good team. … Ever since last year, we’ve been going at each other.”
Parsons said, “We had the momentum at the first. We just let it go.”
Kidd said, “Give Princeton a whole lot of credit. A real good team, in the top 10 all year … We just prepared.
“We knew we could rebound with them (if) we hit the glass hard,” the coach said. “Once we rebound, we can get out and go.”
Kidd said McMillen “was locked in. If he shoots like that, we’ll be hard to beat.”
Williams said about the Tigers’ season, “I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. The seniors really stepped up. … They really worked hard.”
Parsons said about his 1,000 points, “I couldn’t do it without the team. I’m thankful that they helped me out with it.”
He said of his prep career, “It’s been great, coming through with all the great teams we’ve had here.”
Parsons said about next season for Princeton, “They’ve got a great team coming up next year, because they’re all young again. They’re losing three seniors …. I think they’ll do very good.”
Kidd said, “We got some stops, we got some steals. And when we got them, we came down and showed some poise and made the right play, most times.”
Kidd said about the road ahead, “I just don’t want our guys to be satisfied, because we’ve got a tough game, either Greenbrier East or Oak Hill. … We’re just glad we get to live another day.”
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
WOODROW WILSON (8-11)
Ben Gilliam 10 1-3 21, Keynan Cook 3 2-5 8, Maddex McMillen 9 4-4 26, DeWayne Richardson 2 3-4 7, Kayden Slay 1 0-0 2, Elijah Redfern 3 0-2 7. Totals 28 10-18 71.
PRINCETON (10-4)
Ethan Parsons 10 0-2 22, Chase Hancock 3 0-2 8, LayLay Wilburn 5 7-10 17, Kris Joyce 3 1-3 8, John Wellman 0 0-2 0, Grant Cochran 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-19 56.
Woodrow Wilson ……. 14 18 16 23 — 71
Princeton Senior ……. 18 11 11 16 — 56
3-point goals: WW 5 (McMillen 4, Redfern 1), P 5 (Parsons 2, Hancock 2, Joyce 1). Total fouls: WW 12, P 17. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
