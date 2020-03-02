BLUEFIELD, Va. — Richlands Cade Berry was named Southwest District boys basketball player of the year while Lebanon’s Averie Price was named SWD girls basketball player of the year in recent coaches balloting.
Graham’s Todd Baker was named All-SWD boys basketball coach of the year and Lebanon’s Rex Carter was named All-SWD girls basketball coach of the year, respectively.
Berry, a senior guard for the Blue Tornado, joined junior teammate Luke Wess on the district first team roster. Graham players making the first-team cut included G-Man senior Chance Dawson and sophomore David Graves. Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan was the only other Tazewell County player making the first team cut.
Other first team boys players included Lebanon’s Sage Potts and Preston Steele, Marion’s Kyle Robinson and Virginia High’s Gavin Austin.
Second team all-district boys selections included Graham’s Nick Owens, Joey Dales, Marqus Ray and Xayvion Turner; Richlands’ Cade Berry, Marion’s Kesean Goins, Virginia High’s Jean Mulumba and Jake Johnston and Tazewell’s Jacob Witt.
Joining Price on the all-district girls first team roster is teammate Kara Long.
Tazewell’s Lexi Herald was and Richlands’ Lauren Earls were the only Tazewell County players to earn all-SWD first team recognition. Other players on the first team roster include Virginia High’s Ale Sydnor and Maria Wilson and Marion’s Anna Kimberlin and Anna Hagy.
Second team all-SWD girls selections include Richlands’ Denissa Ball, Marion’s Audrey Moss and Haley Farris, Graham’s Julia Day, Tazewell’s Brooke Rowe, Virginia High’s Diane Spence and Madison Worley, Lebanon’s Alexis Home and Richlands’ Rachel Rife.
Honorable mention all-district girls picks include Tazewell’s Raelle White and Taylor Ray; Graham’s Amilyon Dixon; Virginia High’s Madison Campbell and Bre Owens; Richlands’ Ginger Short and Addison Hurst; Marion’s Kaylee Poston and Callie Blackburn and Lebanon’s Emily Musick and Morgan Varney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.