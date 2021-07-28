BLUEFIELD, Va. — The weather was hot. The Feud finally heated up as well.
The Princeton WhistlePigs traveled to Charles A. Peters Ballpark for the first time on Wednesday and squeaked past the Bluefield Ridge Runners 11-10 in a thriller that took 3 ½ hours to play out.
The win gave Princeton (25-19) a 5-0 lead in The Feud, clinching the season series, which used to be called the Mercer Cup. There will be three more encounters in 2021 between the local teams, including this evening’s contest.
After the Pigs cruised to an 11-1 lead, the home team tallied nine unanswered runs to keep the hopes alive of the faithful at Bowen Field. The bases were loaded when the final out was recorded.
It didn’t take long for Dylan Rogers to make his presence known.
The Appy League home run leader did not need to send a ball over the wall as he did in Tuesday’s all-star game. On the game’s sixth pitch, he singled past second base, then dashed home from third on a wild pitch to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Princeton starter Tyler LeBlanc sailed through the first two stanzas on a total of 20 pitches, but it took him 35 deliveries, and a visit from pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen, to get through the third.
The Ridge Runners tied the game at 1-1 in that frame. The first batter, Lawson Harrill, smacked a ball up the lawn in left center that rolled all the way to the wall. Harrill took up residence at third base and strolled home when Spencer Rich Jr. drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Pigs second baseman Fisher Pyatt untied the game with one swing, a two-run homer over the right-field wall in the fourth inning. That would eventually prove to saddle the pitching loss on Bluefield starter Janniel Berroa, who allowed four hits in four innings.
In the next inning, eight Princeton batters in a row reached base and all of them scored, capped by Jack Rubenstein’s fourth homer of the season, a three-run blast over the left-field wall off reliever Bryce Holmes. Two Bluefield errors contributed to the meltdown.
But the Ridge Runners did not fold up their tents. Princeton managed just two more singles in the game. At one point Bluefield (23-22) retired six of seven Princeton batters.
Extra-base hits to right field by Sam Tanous and Spencer Rich Jr. helped Bluefield begin its comeback with a five-run sixth inning. Tanous started it with an RBI triple and Rich brought in a pair of runs with a double. Michael Seegars and Brayden Jobert also generated RBIs.
Tervell Johnson walked to the plate as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and delivered a triple to deep right field that plated Lawson Harrill and Tanous, who had both drawn walks off Princeton reliever Jacob Coats.
The eighth inning was prolonged when the WhistlePigs committed their only error of the night, with two outs. Harrill, the next batter, poked a single to left that scored Joshuan Sandoval and trimmed the lead to 11-9.
Pyatt hit a long ball to the warning track in the top of the ninth, but Johnson snagged it to save another run.
The final run came after Princeton closer Brian Beers struck out Seegars and issued a walk to Johnson. Back-to-back singles by Rich and Jobert got Johnson home. Then, with the bases loaded, a simple 4-3 groundout ended the marathon game.
Both teams wound up with 13 hits. Day had three singles for Princeton; Rich had a pair of singles and a double for the home squad.
Coats, a 6-foot-6 right-hander from Texas, earned his first Appalachian League pitching win with 3.2 innings of work. Beers earned the save with 2.1 innings of relief.
The Princeton-Bluefield series resumes at 6:30 p.m. this evening at Bowen Field.
At Bowen Field/Peters Park
Princeton ……… 100 280 000 — 11 13 1
Bluefield ………. 001 005 211 — 10 13 2
Tyler LeBlanc, Jacob Coats (4), Brian Beers (7) and Jack Rubenstein. Janniel Berroa, Bryce Holmes (5), Tyler Lowery (5), Eduardo Pena (8), Joey Morris (9) and Eric Grintz. W — Coats. L — Berroa. Sv — Beers.
