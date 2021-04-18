BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham’s Justin Fritz and Tazewell’s Josiah Honaker earned top All-Southwest Virginia football honors for the Spring 2021 season in recent coaches balloting.
Fritz, who came off his third Class 2A state championship wrestling campaign to lead the G-Men football team to the Southwest District title as its hard-nosed running back was named All-Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year.
Honaker, another gifted and versatile athlete who helped Tazewell football achieve one of its most memorable seasons right after helping the Bulldogs boys basketball program make memories of its own, was named All-Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer, whose G-Men still haven’t lost a district football game since 2016, is once again the All-Southwest District Coach of the Year.
Joining Fritz in the backfield on the All-SWD First Team offensive unit is Graham’s Jamir Blevins. Other first team running backs include Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris and Virginia High’s Stevie Thomas. First team receivers include Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Richlands’ Sage Webb and Tazewell’s Jordan. First team tight end is Richlands’ Jake Altizer.
Snapping the ball at first team center is Tazewell’s Chase Hodges. Other first team offensive linemen include Graham’s Brody Meadows, Tazewell’s Josh Herndon, Lebanon’s Trent Ray and Graham’s Connor Roberts.
First team kicker is Richlands’ Isaiah Bandy, first team kick returner is Richlands’ Sage Webb and first team offensive all-purpose is Lebanon’s Aidan Ward.
The All-Southwest Virginia first team defensive unit is fronted by Graham’s Connor Roberts, Tazewell’s Josh Herndon and Richlands’ Bryce Taylor on the interior. First team defensive ends are Tazewell’s Jayden Taylor and Graham’s Zach Blevins.
First team linebackers include Lebanon’s Aidan Ward, Graham’s Brayden Meadows, Richlands’ Jake Altizer and Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris.
First team defensive backs include Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan, Graham’s Ethan Church and Tazewell’s Jared Mullins and Cassius Harris.
First team punter is Tazewell’s Jayden Taylor. First team punt returner is Richlands’ Sage Webb. First team defensive all-purpose is Lebanon’s Hunter Hertig.
Second team offensive picks of local interest include Richlands’ Gavin Cox (QB), Tazewell’s Gavin Nunley (QB), Richlands’ Bo Tarter (Center), Richlands’ Isaac Cole (OL), Graham’s Aaron Jackson (OL) and Cody Dolin (OL), Tazewell’s Octavius Pridgen (OL), and Jayden Taylor (OL), Graham’s Braden Watkins (WR), David Brown (WR) and Zach Dales (WR), Graham’s Zach Blevins (TE), Tazewell’s Tanner Wimmer (K), Graham’s Ben Morgan (K) ,Tazewell’s Cassius Harris (KR), Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (KR) and Richlands’ Dylan Brown.
Second team defensive picks of local interest include Graham’s Brody Meadows (DL) and Aaron Jackson (DL), Tazewell’s Hagen Cochran (DL), Graham’s Justin Fritz (DE), Richlands’ Isaac Cole (DE), Tazewell’s Kaizon Taylor (DE), Graham’s Sean Huge (LB), Brian Huggins (LB) and David Brown (LB), Richlands’ Bo Tarter (LB), Tazewell’s James Huffman (LB) and Ethan McDaniel (LB), Graham’s Zach Dales (DB), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (DB) and Braden Watkins (DB), Richlands ‘ Sage Webb (DB), Dylan Brown (DB) and Ethan Lester (DB), Tazewell’s Tanner Wimmer (DB), Richlands’ Ethan Lester (PU), Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (PU and PR) and Tazewell’s Cassius Harris (PR).
