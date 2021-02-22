BLUEFIELD, Va. — Three Tazewell County boys basketball players — including two from Graham — were accorded first team status on the 2021 VHSL All-Region 2D boys basketball team, according to recent coaches’ balloting.
Junior David Graves, who led the G-Men in scoring en route to Graham’s 15-1 finish, made the first team cut, as did his senior teammate Nick Owens. Tazewell senior Josiah Jordan, who helped lead the Bulldogs to their most competitive boys basketball season in quite some time, also earned first team status.
Region 2D Coach of the Year was Union’s Zack Moore while regional Player of the Year was the Bears’ Bradley Bunch.
Other first team picks included Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown, Lebanon’s Sage Potts, Union’s Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano, and Gate City’s Eli Starnes.
Second team selections included Richlands’ Cade Berry, Lee High’s Dylan Fannon, Marion’s Grant Williams, Gate City’s Luke Reed, Richlands’ Luke Wess, John Battle’s Zach Smith and Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
Elle Gunter, who led the Graham girls basketball team with a double-double in scoring and rebounding, was the only Tazewell County girls basketball player to earn first team status on the All-Region 2D girls basketball team.
Gate City’s Kelly Houseright was named All-Region 2D Coach of the Year and the Lady Blue Devils’ Sara Thompson was named All-Region 2D Player of the Year.
Other first team picks included Marion’s Amber Kimberlin, Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland and Brooklyn Frazier, Virginia High’s Maria Wilson, Union’s Abby Slagle, Marion’s Anna Hagy and Gate City’s Macey Mullins.
Second team selections included Virginia High’s Dianna Spence, Wise Central’s Hannah Large, Richlands’ Denissa Ball, Wise Central’s Jillian Sturgill, Marion’s Hayley Farris, Ridgeview’s Cassidy Thomas and Tazewell’s Taylor Ray.
