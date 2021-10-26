WILMINGTON [mdash] Mary "Lynn" McCue Burney of Wilmington, NC, wife of Russell T. Burney, Jr., passed away on October 23, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1947 in Bluefield, WV to Dr. Ralph William McCue, Sr. and Mary Ellen Gilliss McCue. Lynn grew up in the golden age of Bluefield. After Gradua…