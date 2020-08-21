LINDSIDE — Last week when discussing Monday’s then-impending first official day of high school football practice in West Virginia, James Monroe head football coach Chris Booth cautioned that a sudden spike in COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County could suddenly push the Mavericks off the practice field without warning.
On Thursday, that’s exactly what happened.
The number of coronavirus cases in Monroe County experienced a sudden seven-fold surge that resulted in all sports programs in the county being brought to a standstill.
“We’re shut down ... shut down,” said Booth early Thursday afternoon.
“All athletic teams in Monroe have been shut down by the health department.”
According to preliminary reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Charlie Boothe (See Page A-1) the number of active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County increased from six to 45.
While a final figure had yet to be settled upon as of early Thursday evening, the jump was indeed sufficient to bring Monroe County’s interscholastic athletic programs at all levels to an immediate standstill. Sports affected include football, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and boys and girls cross country.
On West Virginia’s initial COVID-19 color-coded map displaying the metrics for the virus’ spread for individual counties last week, Monroe County was depicted as a Green county — 3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling period. The color had been upgraded to yellow by Wednesday.
“I think we may be an orange or a red right now. So we’re shut down,” said Booth, who learned about the situation in a call to James Monroe High School principal Susan Weikle. “She’s who told us we had to shut down all of our teams because of active cases in the county.”
The Mavericks football team was slated to open the season on Sept. 4 at Pendleton County. Boys and girls soccer was slated to open at PikeView on Aug. 27 and the girls soccer team was scheduled to open at home versus Wyoming East on Sept. 2. The Mavericks volleyball team was set to begin the fall season on Aug. 28 at Pocahontas County.
According to the schedule on the WVSSAC web site, the Mavs golf team had already been slated to have played its third match as of Tuesday. The cross country team had been scheduled to open at the Maroon Tide Invitational cross country meet in Galax, Va. on Tuesday, but that large event had already been cancelled due to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s statewide closure of fall high school sports.
Because of the time frame involved, James Monroe’s football team now doesn’t expect to have the required number of full practices under its belt to be eligible for its planned kickoff date regardless of the prevailing conditions when Sept. 4 finally arrives.
After losing a deep and talented senior class, Booth was looking forward to spending the 2020 campaign developing a talented group of underclassmen.
“It’s kind of frustrating. We’re young. We’ve got 31 kids and 21 of them were either freshmen or sophomores. We were putting in the work getting ready to scrimmage Pocahontas [on Aug. 28] and play Pendleton on Sept. 4, but as of today that’s cancelled. I obviously won’t get the days in. I don’t know what’s going to happen here in Monroe County. I don’t even know if we’re going to play athletics this fall. I guess in the next week or two, it’ll depend on the cases,” Booth said. “Unfortunately, [COVID-19] is here. It’s anywhere. It’s everywhere.”
The turn of events is particularly disconcerting to the Mavericks head coach because the county had consistently managed stable low numbers of the virus since school was dismissed in March. This feels like a blind-side hit to Booth and his staff and players.
“For guys like me ... who’s been involved in the game as a player, scout and coach for 30-some years. Probably 40 years. This is frustrating. This is as frustrating as can be,” Booth said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
