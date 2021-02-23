HONAKER — Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty, who led the Lady Tigers to the 2021 VHSL Class 1 girls state basketball championship, was named all Black Diamond District Girls Basketball Player of the Year in recent coaches balloting.
Lady Tigers head coach Misty Honaker was named All-BDD girls Coach of the Year.
Other Honaker players on the first team roster included Akilah Boyd and Halle Hilton.
Filling out the BDD first team selections were Hurley’s Krista Endicott, Grundy’s Maddie Looney, Twin Valley’s Kamryn Vance and Haylee Moore and Grundy’s Heileigh Vencill.
Second team girls picks included Grundy’s Jessi Looney, Honaker’s Kylie Vance, Twin Valley’s Makayla Keen, Honaker’s Laura McClanahan, Grundy’s Haylie Payne, Hurley’s Emma Justus, Twin Valley’s Lexie Fuller and Grundy’s Maddie Yates.
The All-BDD Boys Player of the Year was Grundy’s Cade Looney and the boys Coach of the Year was Brian Looney.
Grundy’s Thomas Gilbert was also named to the first team.
Other first-team selections included Honaker’s Trajon Boyd, Twin Valley’s Wade Cantrell, Honaker’s TJ Mullins, Council’s Caleb Stocks, Twin Valley’s Colton Compton and Councils’ Caleb Hess.
Second team picks included Grundy’s Caleb Conway, Hurley’s Landon Bailey, Honaker’s Aidan Rowe and Sean Gill, Grundy’s Logan Thacker, Twin Vwalley’s Noah Daniels, Hurley’s Matt Justus and Twin Valley’s Isaiah Boyd.
All-BDD girls honorable mention selections include Grundy's Katie Bailey, Twin Valleys Maddie Witt, Grundy's Cadie Stacy, Council's Isabella Ratliff, Hurley's Kara Hagerman, Twin Valley's Rayne Hawthorne and Kaylee Compton, Honaker's Riley Hart, Autumn Miller, Tailor Nollely and Valeigh Stevens and Grundy's Amber Dotson.
