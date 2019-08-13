I don’t want to alarm you but it’s true. We are under attack and the invaders are aliens.
This invasion has been going on for a long time and most people haven’t heard much about it. No, the invaders didn’t come in space ships and they aren’t ravaging the country side with ray guns. Sometimes the damage they do is much more subtle.
More is the pity. The alien forces of which I speak are various forms fish, plants, and wildlife and the amount of damage they cause can be alarming.
Just to back up a minute, some of these invaders were introduced here on purpose by well-meaning people who thought they were doing good things. Probably the best example of this category is the common carp. The carp was introduced across America in the mid 1800’s. Various entrepreneurs began importing this hardy, prolific fish that had been raised on fish farms for food first in Asia, and then in Europe for thousands of years.
The promoters believed it would make a great food fish and help feed a growing population. The problem was that the carp soon became a pest, took over many lakes and rivers and would crowd out native fishes.
Carp aren’t finicky, they can live in clean water, dirty water, fast flowing, slow moving, they don’t really care. The American public never really embraced the carp as a food fish, or as a game fish, although some anglers (like me) enjoy catching them. The common carp, the big gold colored fish you see in lakes and ponds is here to stay, cousins of this fish, the Asian carp family are much more destructive.
The Asian carp, usually known as the Big Head and Silver carp came along in the 1970’s much the same way as the common carp; fish farmers raised them in the southern states as a food source and they soon escaped and have taken over the Mississippi and Illinois River systems.
The problem is that these fish are filter feeders and eat plant, animal, or bacteria organisms in the water. The Asian carp dominates and wipes out the food chain at the bottom, leaving no nutrients for the small fish and aquatic life which in turn feed the next level of species and so on. Once established Asian carp exist in staggering numbers, it is estimated that in some areas they make up 95% of the bio mass in the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. They are currently knocking on the door of the Great Lakes and biologists are working to figure how they might keep these fish from invading this huge waterway. The damage to the Great Lakes could be catastrophic and what happens here remains to be seen.
All of the alien introductions to our land and waters are not seen as harmful. I doubt you would get many trout fishermen to bemoan bringing the brown trout, sometimes known as the German brown trout to America.
Many fishermen highly prize this fish but he is not native to the US. Believe it or not, the Brook Trout, native to the clear, cold, streams of the eastern United States have been transplanted over much of the western states and are sometimes seen as a pest. I might add the feral pig to this list, they are now found all over the southern states and are expanding. Hunters love to hunt these pigs; they cause millions of dollars of agricultural damage, and no one, hunters, wildlife agencies or farmers can agree on what to do about these porker pests, more on this at another time.
There is long list of other alien invaders and I won’t be able to get to all of them.
The Zebra Mussel is one of the best known and came to the US in 1986 by way of hitch hiking in the ballast of ships coming to the Great Lakes from Europe. Like the Asian carp, Zebra Mussels are a filter feeder and they soon over power native clams and mussels and strips the waterway of nutrients. Various industries spend billions of dollars annually cleaning Zebra Mussel colonies from their intake and discharge pipes in the Great Lake System.
The Snakehead fish is an aggressive predatory fish that was first found in the US in a pond in Maryland in 2002.
Snakeheads have the unique ability to breathe air with their gills and have been known to migrate as much as a quarter mile over land by wiggling their bodies and fins. These fish soon become the apex predator of any waterway they invade. Snakeheads are very prolific and reproduce rapidly, the current record is a fish over 17 pounds caught in Spotsylvania County Virginia.
Snakeheads are said to be very good food fish and are not to be confused with our native Bowfin, which is a fish similar in appearance to the Snakehead.
Well, like I said, I wouldn’t get to all of these invasive critters and plants. The European Starling, Kudzu, the Cane Toad, the Burmese Python, (these snakes have taken over much of the Everglades area and are causing great damage to native wildlife. I really want to go hunt some of these big snakes by the way) and Emerald Ash Borers are just some of the examples of alien invaders.
You can help by reporting any plants or animals that you might see in your area that are not native to your local fish and wildlife agency.
Keep your own ray gun or 12 gauge handy if you need it.
