MONTCALM — Fans of Montcalm High School girls basketball had a lot to cheer for on Friday night in the friendly confines of the MHS gym.
The Lady Generals exhibited teamwork, executed crisp passes and turned a variety of presses into fast-break points on their way to a 68-31 victory over an opponent from their section, Mount View.
Olivia Alexander, a sophomore guard, drained four 3-point shots on her way to 22 points, and contributed six rebounds and a pair of blocks for Montcalm (4-5).
MaKenzie Crews tossed in 12 points and dished out 10 assists for a double-double, and Kaileigh Hodge provided nine points and eight rebounds. Megan Lester racked up 13 points in a game that saw every Lady General in uniform get playing time.
Mount View freshman point guard MyAsia Hill was clearly the leader for the Lady Knights (1-8). She generated 18 points and grabbed numerous steals.
Montcalm’s final total was 28 points above its scoring average for the season, but the game didn’t look like a blowout at the start. The home team led by three points, 12-9, when the first quarter buzzer sounded.
The Lady Generals then outscored their guests 24-10 over the next eight minutes of the game.
“I think we up-tempoed the pressure, and we got some steals and some quick baskets,” said Montcalm head coach Cindy Havens, now in her 33rd year of coaching at the school.
“We tried several different pressure defenses,” she said. “We’re not quite as quick as we were in the past, so we’re playing around with some of them, trying to find what’s best for us.”
Lady Knight Dazhana Cannady stole the ball and turned it into a layup with 4:35 left in the third period, cutting Montcalm’s lead to 42-25. Alexander answered with back-to-back buckets, and the Lady Generals’ defense held Mount View scoreless in the rest of the quarter.
Hill scored five of Mount View’s six points in the final period, and hustled to snatch away a pair of steals despite her team trailing by 30 points.
Mount View head coach Kenneth Brown noted that at times, his unit on the floor consisted of five freshmen. Asked what his young players have learned from this season so far, he said, “They’re getting a true sense of the speed of the high school game.”
The Knights are going through some “growing pains,” he said. “We’re trying to teach them and encourage them. … We see what we need to work on to improve, and we’re diligently working to address what we need to improve on.”
“We’ll go back to the drawing board on Monday.”
Havens has done a lot of teaching and tweaking of her team’s talent as well.
“We’ve really been stressing to the girls how important it is to make the right pass at the right time,” she said. “We’ve really been working on that hard, because most of our turnovers are simply just bad passes at the wrong time.”
“We just got through telling them in the locker room what a great job they did as far as teamwork — that they were sometimes TOO unselfish … . They are a very unselfish team. They don’t care to make the pass to another player. Oftentimes you don’t get that with kids.”
She said, “I told the girls at the beginning of the year that we have seven starters. Those seven, they rotate in and out, even at different positions on the floor. … It’s just ‘one for all and all for one’ right now.”
“I’ve always been big on trying to teach kids more than one position, because you don’t know (when that flexibility will be necessary).”
She said about Alexander, “Liv’s probably averaging about 15 points or so. … She just keeps putting it up there.”
Havens said that Hodge is a freshman who didn’t play last year.
“She’s really young, but she’s getting great experience, and she’s going to help us more and more,” the coach said.
“She hustles, too. She’s a little bit unsure of herself, but that’s to be expected” due to her year off from playing basketball, Havens said.
Montcalm travels to Raleigh County on Tuesday evening to play Liberty High School. The Lady Knights’ next game listed on their schedule is 11 days away, hosting Richwood on Jan. 22.
“This is a young team,” Havens said about her squad.
“There’s leaps and bounds of potential. It’s all about how hard they want to work, and how much better they want to be individually, and then they put it together as a team.
“I think things can be great for them, as long as they keep working hard.”
At Montcalm High School
MOUNT VIEW (1-8)
Kierra Price 1 0-0 2, MyAsia Hill 7 1-6 18, Kierston Lucas 2 0-3 4, Dazhana Cannady 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 2-11 31.
MONTCALM (4-5)
Jaden Lambert 2 1-2 6, Olivia Alexander 8 2-4 22, MaKenzie Crews 6 0-0 12, Kaileigh Hodge 2 5-8 9, Megan Lester 6 1-2 13, Katlyn Williams 2 0-0 4, Kayton Perkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-16 68.
Mount View......9 10 6 6 — 31
Montcalm.......12 24 10 22 — 68
3-point goals — MV 3 (Hill 3), Montc 5 (Alexander 4, Lambert 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.