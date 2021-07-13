MORGANTOWN — It almost slipped by as little more than a ripple in the river of sports news that flowed by on Monday.
As the week that would feature the Big 12’s Football Media Day on Wednesday and Thursday began, we were caught up in the Major League Baseball Free Agent Draft, where two West Virginia pitchers — Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert — were gobbled up by the San Diego Padres in the fourth and sixth rounds.
Then there was that evening the much-anticipated Home Run Derby that is held yearly in connection with the game’s midsummer showcase that is the All-Star game.
In the midst of all that the news broke that Alex Gibbs had died. True, he was considered one of the great NFL assistant coaches of all-time, as attested to by a pair of Super Bowl rings that he had earned in Denver as his zone blocking schemes produced three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons from three different runners.
Gibbs passing at age 80 was of interest in our own little corner of the world because for two years — 1973 and 1974 — he was a defensive backfield coach under Bobby Bowden at WVU. What’s more, it was during Bowden’s two worst years at the school, one of them being a year he was hung in effigy that eventually led to the Hall of Fame coach moving on to Florida State.
This was a time of learning for Gibbs. John Antonik, the Mountaineer historian, recalled that the season 1974 opened with the Mountaineers beginning a 4-7 year being upset by Richmond, 29-25. For that game they had installed a new cover-two defense in the secondary at Gibbs’ insistence.
“We didn’t play it very well in our opening game against Richmond and we lost,” WVU Hall of Fame linebacker Steve Dunlap said. “Donnie Young (the linebacker coach) had a party at his house after the game and Gibbs never showed up for it. He broke out into hives.”
That was how much Gibbs put of himself into his coaching.
He was a little guy, maybe 5-6, his coaching style much like that of Rick Trickett, who would coach the Mountaineer offensive line many years later and who also would coach for Bobby Bowden at Florida State.
Once, in a book on coaching, he was described this way: “He is the smallest but loudest man on the practice field, someone [two of his players] described as ‘Napoleon on speed.’”
But he was extremely intelligent and soaked up his coaching acumen at the knee of some of the greats in the game. He learned to teach from Woody Hayes, learned to maximize a player’s potential from Bowden and learned organization in two years under Vince Dooley at Georgia.
His offensive line schemes helped bring out the best in running backs, being at Ohio State for Archie Griffin’s two Heisman Trophies and at Georgia he helped Herschel Walker to his Heisman Trophy.
He also had an eye for talent. While at Auburn, he was recruiting at Dougherty High in Albany, Ga., where his eye was caught but a 5-6, 150-pound running back who all the other major schools were passing on. He fought for the Tigers to recruit Lionel “Little Train” James, then talked him into staying in school when he wasn’t getting much playing time early in his career.
“Gibbs talked to me in a way that made a lot of sense,” James has said. “He told me to settle down, that I was away from home and not used to being away from home. He told me to work and things would come to me. It changed by life.”
It also changed Auburn, for as 1980 came the Tigers switched coaches to Pat Dye, went to the wishbone and had another back to run with James ... a guy named Bo Jackson.
Jackson felt so indebted to James, who had helped tutor him at Auburn, that when named the Sugar Bowl MVP in a victory over Michigan he refused the award and handed the trophy to James as a tribute to what he had done.
James had been second in rushing on the team to Jackson with 728 yards for the year.
Gibbs wasn’t an innovator, or so he said, but he was a teacher, taking most of teaching methods from Hayes of Ohio State, who once was a high school English teacher.
But he was an unconventional teacher in the world of sports, where most push for domination and work off inflated egos to get it.
“All I do that’s a little special is I teach different than other people teach,” he once said.
He taught his players to be as scared of the opponent as he is. In a book on coaching, his method was explained as teaching them that paranoia, when controlled, can be a positive thing.
“He prefers working with undrafted free agents rather than first-round picks because the lesser-known players are more insecure, and Gibbs knows how afraid of failing they are,” sportswriter Adam Schefter wrote when Gibbs was with the Broncos.
Never did he let his success go to his head. He knew what he was and how to apply it to coaching.
“I steal everything I’ve ever used,” he said when forced to speak with reporters by the NFL before Super Bowl XXXIII. “I’ve never invented anything. I’ve never developed a play. I’ve never developed an offense. I’ve stolen everything I’ve gotten from players and coaches film. Everything.”
But it worked, and he wasn’t just putting on. He really didn’t see himself as anything special, as noted a couple of years ago in a blog posting on the internet.
The author of the blog was on vacation and Gibbs sat next to him.
“As the conversation moved along, he revealed that he coached under Bobby Bowden at WVU. We discussed Penn State and he said, ‘We had a clue when they would run a particular play that was very effective for PSU,” he said. “They practice all week and had it down pat. Just as a PSU got into the alignment and the tip off was provided, WVU players all gave the signal.
“‘We got this one,’ Bobby Bowden said.
“The PSU QB took the snap and handed off to the back and he slammed into the line. Forty-seven yards later is a TD for Penn State. Bowden, who never cussed, said ‘Dad-gummit, what went wrong.’ It was a great conversation and I noticed his ring. It was extremely large and diamond studded. He said, ‘Yes, I got that with the Denver Broncos for the AFC championship.’”
That was all. No boasting, no autograph, just a self-deprecating story about a Penn State touchdown and the blogger admitted, it made his vacation.
