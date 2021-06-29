BLUEFIELD, Va. — The 2021 spring season has been an unusual one for all spring sports in Virginia, and soccer has been no exception.
Be that as it may, the 2021 season has been an extraordinarily good one for the Graham boys soccer team.
Five G-Men were named to the All-Southwest District boys soccer team first team roster, with 10 Graham players honored overall according to recent coaches’ balloting. In addition, the team was accorded the district’s top two individual honors.
George Aiello, who led the G-Men to a 15-1 finish and took the program to its first state championship match appearance, was named All-SWD Coach of the Year. Ben Morgan, a junior forward who was team scoring leader of a team that rode an unbeaten streak to the Class 2 state tournament finals versus Nandua on the Eastern Shore, was named All-SWD Player of the Year.
Joining Morgan on the first team roster was Graham senior forward Zach Dales, junior midfielder Carter Nipper, junior defender Brayden Surface and junior goalkeeper Nic Knowles.
Second team selections from Graham include junior forward Ethan Church, sophomore midfielders Aiden Bowers and Cameron Thomas, sophomore defender Ethan Aiello and senior defender Luke Stowers.
Other players earning first team status on the team included Richlands’ Ethan Shreve, Marion’s Titus Hannula, Virginia High’s Prince Poku and Patrick Poku, Richlands’ Corbin Singleton, Marion’s Tommy Burkett III, Tazewell’s Tanner Wimmer, Richlands’ TJ Short, Tazewell’s Jacob Mullins, Lebanon’s Colton Barton and Virginia High’s Royal Washington.
Area second team selections included Richlands’ Gray Queen and Colton Hartsock, Tazewell’s Ayvree Zeigler, Richlands’ Lukas Fuller, Richlands’ Luke Wess, Tazewell’s Jared Mullins, Richlands’ Aidan Sparling and Ethan Lawson, Tazewell’s Jackson Duty and Richlands’ Shane Vencill.
