WELCH — Mount View snapped a five game losing spin last Friday night in Mingo County against the Tug Valley Panthers 32-7.
Now the question is what happens next for the Golden Knights.
Fourth year head coach Maurice Gravely looked back at his team’s performance against Tug Valley, “We went back to the basic things that we felt had been hurting us in the last few games. I felt like we were able to tackle. We were able to move people (blocking). That big offensive line we have was able to control the line of scrimmage. We were able to run the ball and ran it well.”
“All that came together (Friday against Tug Valley).”
The Knights scored less than two minutes into the game and led 18-0 at intermission.
Coach Gravely attributed that early score to the View gaining confidence and momentum that carried them throughout the contest.
Now 2-5, Mount View returns home tomorrow evening to host the winless Tolsia Rebels.
Coach Gravely spoke of the Tolsia teams of the past, but are in a rebuilding season. He spoke of the Golden Knights playing Tolsia in comparison with Mount View having played the Panthers last weekend, where Tug Valley was in the midst of a successful season, while the Knights had been struggling.
Gravely was looking for Tolsia to make a strong attempt to get its initial win against a Mount View team that is riding high after last week’s win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.