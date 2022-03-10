CHARLESTON — The PikeView girls basketball team enjoyed a little time off on Thursday, including some shopping in downtown Charleston. They certainly earned it.
“Yeah … we’re letting them enjoy it today a little bit,” said Lady Panthers head basketball coach Tracy Raban, whose team’s 55-45 overtime win against Nitro in Wednesday night’s Class AAA girls state basketball tournament quarterfinals was considered by some observers to be the most exciting game of the day.
Pike View’s Hannah Harden tipped in a buzzer-beater to end regulation in a 42-all tie and the Lady Panthers outscored the defending Class AAA champs 13-3 in overtime.
Hannah Perdue scored 20 points to lead PikeView (17-7), which faces Fairmont Senior (24-1) in a 5:30 p.m. Class AAA state semifinal at the Civic Center.
Anyah Brown finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds for the Lady Panthers while Harden pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her 10 points. Brooke Craft finished with seven points, eight boards. Riley Meadows finished with eight points, seven rebounds.
“It was absolutely a total team effort. Perdue was struggling shooting from the field … of course she’s got to keep shootng whether she’s struggling or not. But everyone stepped up, one through six, and they did what we needed them to do for us to win,” said Raban, who thought Perdue’s emotional investment in the outcome unsteadied her hand somewhat — but only at first.
“[Perdue] wanted to win so badly … this being her senior year, she didn’t want it to be the last game and she was just trying a little bit too hard. Once she settled down and let the other girls on the team get involved she was able to come up clutches in the fourth quarter and in overtime,” Raban said.
Emily Lancaster scored 17 points and rounded up 18 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats (15-9). Danielle Ward added eight points and Taylor Maddox distributed six assists.
“[Wednesday’s game] was kind of what I thought it was going to be … a 4-5 match-up with the teams pretty much even in personnel and everything, going into it,” said Raban. “I hoped that it would be the best game of the tournament and I think it lived up to its expectations.”
Today’s meeting with Fairmont Senior has been the talk of state tournament media regulars in part because of PikeView’s history with that powerhouse program during now-retired head coach Karen Miller’s final season with the Lady Panthers.
PikeView famously beat the Polar Bears in the 2020 Class AA state quarterfinals the day before West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pulled the plug on the state tournament due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairmont Senior, which is the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA girls draw, defeated Sissonville 93-24 in an earlier Class AAA quarterfinal on Wednesday after opening the game with a 26-0 scoring run. The Polar Bears are led by senior guard Marley Washenitz — this year’s WVSWA Mary Ostrowski award winner and a Division I prospect. She averages 29 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists per game. Post Meredith Maier — a 5-foot-11 senior — averages 18 points per game and regular rebounds her way into double-double outings. Maier is committed to play her college ball at Marshall.
Nitro defeated Fairmont Senior in last year’s Class AAA state title game, a fact of which Raban has reminded her players lest they allow Fairmont Senior’s impressive reputation to distract them from the task at hand.
“We’ve got to come relaxed and show that we belong there and believe that we belong there. We’re going to give it a shot,” Raban said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
