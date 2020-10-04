GARDNER — File the first quarter on Friday night in the folder marked “Wake-Up Call.”
The Princeton Tigers allowed underdog PikeView to hold the ball for almost six-and-a-half minutes, covering 68 yards out of their flex-bone offense in a drive that put the Panthers ahead 6-0 on PikeView’s home field.
the Tigers scored the next 52 points to control the game with their deep and talented roster and left Gardner with a 58-14 road victory in the first football game between the county neighbors in 15 years.
“They went right down and scored,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo about PikeView. “We told our guys, ‘If you don’t play sound football, the flex-bone will make you pay.’ And that’s what happened in that first series.
“Our guys, I think, came out flat, a little bit, after a big game last week (a loss to Bluefield). But they buckled down, and started doing what we were supposed to do.
“It is what it is, tonight,” Pedigo said after the contest. “We made a ton of mistakes, and we didn’t come out ready to play. And that’s stuff we’ve got to fix.”
PikeView head coach Jason Spears said, “I thought our offensive coordinator did a great job with the play calling. We actually executed quite a bit.
“We wanted to control the tempo, to move the ball. We were working for four or five yards, if we could get that. … There were some missed opportunities that we had, but I thought, all in all, the offense looked pretty good.”
“We were just out-manned. We really don’t have the numbers like Princeton does.”
Pedigo said, “We understand that PikeView’s down a little bit. Kudos to Coach Spears and his staff. I thought they came out with a great game plan. That’s what the flex-bone is supposed to look like, in the first half: Possess the football.”
Princeton (2-2) had roughly double the number of players as PikeView (1-4), and a bunch of them got to play before the final whistle blew on a chilly night.
A power running game served PikeView well early, but it was a 29-yard pass play from Tyler Meadows to Dylan Blake that set up Meadows’ 1-yard sneak for the game’s initial score with 5:40 left in the first period.
Soon, the Princeton offense caught up. At game’s end, the Tigers had averaged 11 yards per play — even after second- and third-string players took the field for Princeton.
Before the first quarter was over, Princeton’s Amir Powell had a 54-yard scoring dash, a 1-yard touchdown run, and a two-point conversion. Powell finished with three touchdowns and 138 rushing yards, going over 500 for the season, plus 46 yards on pass receptions.
Powell said, “For this week, I had to heal my body, but also work hard at the same time, because … we take no days off. We take every game serious.”
His latest 100-plus-yard outing “felt good,” he said. “No matter what kind of opponent we have, it always feels good to at least break 100 yards per game.”
“I like giving myself a challenge. I want to earn a thousand yards, the hard way.”
He also gave credit to his blockers. “I wouldn’t get anywhere without ‘em,” Powell said.
Pedigo said, “Amir led by example. That’s what we’re trying to get to here, this season. We can throw the football, we think, with anybody, but we’ve got to be able to rush the football. Amir did that tonight.”
Princeton scored in the second stanza via defense and special teams. Senior co-captain Elijah Padgett scooped up a PikeView fumble and rambled 75 yards to the goal line. The next score was a safety when Reece Burton smacked a punt attempt out of the Panthers’ end zone.
Powell’s 66-yard touchdown run two plays later produced a 30-6 Princeton lead at halftime.
Brodee Rice, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, got a chance to shine in the second half and responded with two rushing touchdowns. He had 43 yards on just three carries.
Blake had a 23-yard punt return in the final minute of the third quarter to set up the Panthers’ last touchdown, which he tallied on a relentless 11-yard run. The clock ran continuously for most of the fourth quarter.
Pedigo said, “We played a ton of young guys, obviously, there in the second half. … This was good for our young guys. We needed to get some work in.”
Blake and Tyler Meadows led the PikeView rushing effort with 53 and 41 yards respectively.
The Tigers wound up with 375 yards of offense on 34 plays, while PikeView had 211 yards on 57 attempts from scrimmage.
“It is what it is,” Pedigo said. “We’ve just got to continue to get better.”
Spears said about his team, “I’ve got all belief and … faith in them, that they can execute, and they did. We just had a few mishaps, and it kind of went downhill a little bit.”
Princeton is scheduled to make a long trip to West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle to play this weekend at John Marshall High School. The Lions (4-1), ranked seventh in Class AA, beat Buckhannon-Upshur 55-7 on Friday night.
PikeView will take on another powerhouse Mercer County neighbor, playing the Bluefield Beavers (4-0), the top-ranked team in Class AA.
Spears, in his second autumn at the helm of PikeView, said, “It’s another tough test. You’re playing Bluefield, you know what to expect. We’re still out-manned, We’ll prepare for next week … and see what happens. Our players will be ready.”
“These kids have heart,” he said of his Panthers. “They’ve given all they can, and they still show up. That’s what’s great about it. That shows what type of men they are.
“Even though it’s tough on them, they don’t really get breaks; they’re playing iron-man football — and they come back and they prepare for next week. You’ve got to love that heart, and the love they have for the game – and the love they have for this school.”
At Ben Dissibio Sports Complex
Princeton 16 14 22 6 - 58
PikeView 6 0 0 8 - 14
First Quarter
PV — Tyler Meadows 1 run (run failed), 5:40
PSHS — Amir Powell 54 run (Josiah Honaker pass from Grant Cochran), 5:23
PSHS — Powell 1 run (Powell run), 1:24
Second Quarter
PSHS — Elijah Padgett 75 fumble return (pass failed), 9:02
PSHS — Safety, Reece Burton blocked punt attempt out of end zone, 2:30
Third Quarter
PSHS — Powell 6 pass from Cochran (Powell run), 10:56
PSHS — Brodee Rice 4 run (Ta’Vahjay Smith run), 7:08
PSHS — Rice 27 run (run failed), 5:53
Fourth Quarter
PV — Dylan Blake 11 run (Jacob Delp run), 10:02
PSHS — Joseph Spriggs 6 run (pass failed), 5:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Princeton, Amir Powell 7-138, Brodee Rice 3-43, Ta Vahjay Smith 1-21, Joseph Spriggs 5-14. PikeView, Brent Meadows 10-26, Tyler Meadows 10-41, Dylan Blake 15-53, Austin Shrewsbury 6-28, Jacob Delp 2-6, Nic Holbert 1-(-5), Team 2-(-6).
PASSING — Princeton, Grant Cochran 6-12-114-1-1; Reece Burton 0-1-0-0-0; Ryan McGuire 2-4-44-0-0. PikeView, Tyler Meadows 4-8-68-0-1; Dylan Blake 0-3-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — Princeton, Amir Powell 2-46, Ethan Parsons 3-38, Josiah Honaker 1-30, Dominick Collins 1-15, Conner Padgett 1-29. PikeView, Dylan Blake 2-35, Peyton Greer 1-10, Jacob Delp 1-23.
