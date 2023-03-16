WELCH — The declining population in McDowell County has caused many youth sports to suffer, and baseball is one of them.
There has neither been a Senior League nor American Legion team active in the area in over a decade. Shrinking school enrollement, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of playing experience, has made it difficult for Golden Knights baseball to compete.
After almost a decade out of the picture, Joe Riffe is looking to jumpstart the stalled Mount View baseball program.
“I’m back as head [baseball] coach after a previous stint from 2010 to 2012,” said Riffe, who works as a corrections officer full time. “Pride and respect have been our motto this season.”
Riffe said his goals have changed the last time he coached the Golden Knights.
“Everyone wants to win and everyone wants to compete for championships. But, given the circumstances, we made our first goal to simply get the interest level and numbers back up,” Riffe said.
Mount View has 27 players on the roster, which Riffe feels the turnout is a good start. But numbers are only part of what he has on his plate
“Our second goal was to change the culture. I heard story after story about discipline issues,” Riffe said.
“We’ve talked continuously to these guys about changing that … Have some pride in yourself, in your family, in your school, and in our community. Prove to people that Mount View isn’t full of bad kids,” he said.
“Prove to them that if we put in the work, we can get back to being a competitive program. The last goal is obviously winning. Which I feel will go hand in hand with fixing the first two problems.”
The 2023 squad features a balance of six seniors, two juniors, four sophomores, and five freshmen. They have a lot to learn.
“We’re inexperienced in a lot of ways. Many of our guys haven’t played baseball since they were 10 or 12 years old,” Riffe said.
“We’re gonna lean on a few upperclassmen, but some of our freshmen are going to play a significant roll,” he said.
Senior Jaylen Hall will pitch and play shortstop. Ryan Long returns as the starting catcher and will also pitch for the Knights.
Riffe will look for freshmen Hunter Muncy to contribute right away. While young, he’s a very versatile kid who can play any spot on the field. He’ll pitch, play shortstop and even show up behind the plate.
“We’ve had to do a lot to teaching. It’s a work in progress. At this point we feel fairly confident in our pitching. We have some decent arms, but they’re still learning how to pitch,” Riffe said.
Mount View opens up against the Bland County Bears at Bowen Field on Thursday. The Knights are then scheduled to host Mingo Central at Nick Shaffron Field on Friday.
“Our field needed and still needs some work. We had a laundry list of issues that we wanted to address. We’ve been out raising money to try to get the field back to what it once was,” Riffe said.
“The maintenance guys at the Board of Education have helped us put a dent in things, but the weather hasn’t cooperated. Some of our projects will be delayed, but we’re hoping to at least have it playable by Friday,” he said.
