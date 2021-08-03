BLUEFIELD — There are moments that define the bigger parameters of restarting a college football program. For David Blake, it was an unplanned encounter with a Bluefield State College alumna last week.
“She was an older lady, from here in town,” Blake, an assistant football coach at BSC, recalled on Monday. The woman he talked with quickly got the nickname “Grandma,” he said. “It was pretty cool, because she had graduated from Bluefield State 50 years ago.”
“She said when the football team left here, the town, the vibe, it kind of turned down a little bit,” he said. “So now, we’re trying to turn it back up and bring that family atmosphere and get everybody back into the area, back into the stadium.”
“It was pretty cool to hear her talk about how she missed football in this town, and we’re bringing it back.”
After 41 years, the Bluefield State Big Blues reclaimed Mitchell Stadium as their football home on Monday. About 70 players lined up along the gridiron under blue skies and a summer sun, tempered by a cool mountain breeze.
“We’ve got a long ways to go,” head coach Tony Coaxum told his team as practice ended at high noon, “but we made a huge step today.”
The practice wasn’t very illuminating from a football perspective. Following national NCAA guidelines, the players did not wear helmets or pads. The very basics were on display. No fancy formations, no live tackling.
The figures of the players were distinguishable only by their jersey numbers and the speed with which they got into position on the field.
But after four decades, the college on the hill overlooking downtown Bluefield had a football team again.
Speaking to media members after practice, Coaxum said, “It wasn’t very good football out here. It was ugly football. But it’s still beautiful.”
“They worked their tails off; they worked hard,” he said. “There are things to do to get better and keep going. … But it’s been truly special to be out here, not only for these guys and the coaches, but for the community.”
Blake said about the student-athletes, “They’re excited. They want to make history.”
Coaxum said his team “embraced the idea of being part of something brand new. … They’re really starting to feel it, and see, like, ‘Hey, we’re about to be a part of something really cool.’ “
Taking to the field on Monday “made it click, like ‘We really have this, now,’ “ Coaxum said.
Blake said about the first days of practice, “We really wanted to keep it simple. Everything we do has got to be intense and fun.”
The head coach and his staff have put in a lot of work already to get the program this far.
Coaxum was hired last October, and soon thereafter added offensive coordinator Jermaine Gales.
“The first thing we did, we sat in that little conference room in the P.E. building, and started recruiting, started looking at film,” Coaxum said. The startup project was underway.
“He and I designed the helmets, designed the uniforms,” Coaxum said. “Deciding on the coaching staff, the guys we wanted to bring in … redesigning the whole dynamic and the branding. It was just step, by step, by step.
He said the tasks included “ordering equipment and stuff like that, things we weren’t familiar with doing. We’re about coaching ball, and (not about) things that you don’t think about because you’ve got other people in place. But it was a two-man operation for a long time.”
Bluefield State Athletics Director Derrick Price said on the college website, “Coach Coaxum and his team have done an incredible job of pulling off the near-impossible: Finding the players and the opponents to make a season in less than six months.”
Getting local buy-in is another phase of the restart — and, arguably, a tougher nut to crack.
Coaxum said about the BSC campus community, “From the get-go, you could tell they were excited, but they guarded their heart a little bit. It was like, ‘I don’t want to go all-in and get heartbroken.’ “
Then, on Thursday of last week, he saw heart-warming sights as his players showed up to move into their residence hall rooms at the former site of Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
“A lot of faculty came out there and helped these young men and their families moving in – administrative people, professors, department heads, coming in and helping them unload their vehicles and taking them up to their room.”
“It’s been awesome,” he said.
The first game of the 2021 season is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Mitchell Stadium, against the Blue Devils of Lawrence Tech, a private university located Southfield, Mich.
“Come September 4, our plan is to get as many of the alums to come through and be here to be recognized (as possible),” Coaxum said. “I want these young men to understand that they’re not the first, they’re just the next, they’re the next level of it.
“I want to bring that all together, (for) the alumni and these young men to bond together and build something special.”
He said he’s already met several alumni who played ball for BSC, and that they have been very supportive.
Overall, the welcome for the new team has “been great,” Coaxum said. “Talking to people around (here), they can’t wait. They just can’t wait. And neither can I.”
— Tom Bone is a retired journalist and regular contributor to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
