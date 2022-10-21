COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three weeks have passed since Bluefield State’s 3-2 football squad kicked off its last game: a 22-19 homecoming victory over the Apprentice School at Mitchell Stadium on Oct. 1.
That hiatus ends today when the Big Blue plays at South Carolina Division II product Allen University.
The statement may be short for the South Carolina homegrown and second-year Bluefield State Head Coach Tony Coaxum, but the excitement looms large.
“After two weeks off, we’re very excited to get back into a game week and headed down to play Allen,” said Bluefield State head coach Tony Coaxum.
In Bluefield State’s game with the Builders, Big Blue quarterback Devan Freedland passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. If he can come close to duplicating that feat in Columbia today, the Riverside, Calif. product would cross the thousand-yard passing mark despite missing a game due to injury.
Freedland’s favorite targets have all made some noise throughout the first five contests this fall.
Timothy Henderson, made four catches, one of which was a touchdown, for 118 yards the last time out. The 5-foot-10 freshman from Pittsburgh’s 89.5 receiving yards per game avearage has led to his being ranked 24th in Division II.
Fellow South Carolinians Khyon Smith and Perry Wilder both bring a lot to the table for the Bluefield State receiving corps. Smith leads the team in touchdown catches with four and ranks third in Division II with 23.19 yards per catch. Wilder’s 7.8 catches per game put him eighth in the country in that category.
The Big Blue ‘Young Guns’ defensive back group continues to hold down the back end of a solid unit.
Jhor’dan Innis, the 5’10, 180-pound sophomore from Naples, Fla., leads the club with 51 tackles after a 14-stop effort in the Oct. 1 win.
Justin McElveen (34 tackles), Brett Brantley (32 stops), and Vernon Redd (28 tackles, interception) have also put in work for the State defensive unit.
Since last season, an improved Big Blue special team unit has incorporated former Bluefield Beavers all-state placekicker Kaulin Parris at the punting slot. Parris averages just under 37 yards per kick, with three punts of more than 50 yards.
Allen, a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference member, is competing at the NCAA Division II level full-time for the first time after competing at the NAIA level since the early 1980s. Allen was a member of the SIAC from 1947 to 1969 as well.
For the Yellow Jackets, an 0-6 record hovers over today’s homecoming festivities, but three of those losses were decided by three points or less. That has Coaxum, an Army Veteran, on red alert.
“This team is much better than their record. All their games were very close, and they will be a tough team to take on in their place. We really embrace playing on the road and chomping at the bit to compete,” Coaxum said.
