BLUEFIELD — After last week’s 28-7 loss to Class AAA Princeton at Mitchell Stadium, the Bluefield High School football team is off to an 0-2 start.
Things are certainly not where Beavers head coach Fred Simon would have ideally wanted them to be headed into Week 3 of the regular season.
Then again, after what Bluefield managed to battle through en route to clawing its way into the Class AA playoffs last season, nobody should expect Beaver Nation to abandon all hope at this point in September.
“We’ve just got to learn how to overcome stuff when it doesn’t go our way early,” said Simon, whose team takes on Pulaski County, Va. at Mitchell Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“We need to take advantage of things that are given to us and just keep getting better and better. I thought we improved from the week before … we just made a couple of mistakes in the open field and things like that. We’ve just got to keep working, got to keep going,” Simon said.
The Cougars (1-1) are a Class 4 program in Virginia that the VHSL has recently recommended for a move to Class 3. Pulaski County opened with a 43-0 win over Northside (from the Roanoke area) and suffered 35-28 setback versus Tennessee High from Bristol, Tenn. last week. Both of those games were played at Dublin, Va.
For additional context, unbeaten Graham, which defeated Bluefield 29-25 in the season opener, is rightly considered a regional powerhouse in VHSL Class 2.
“[The Cougars are] more of an old wing-T-slash-flexbone option team. They’ll run the fullback and they run the quarterback and they’ll pitch it and do some play-action off of it. They’re an old-school type team … they’re hard nosed and very well-coached. We’ll have to play to beat them,” Simon said.
The Beavers have worked hard this week to make defensive adjustments after a performance against Princeton that had more bright spots than the final score might have indicated.
Offensively, Bluefield rushed for 151 yards offense last week. Running back Amir Hairston led with 13 carries for 80 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
Quarterback Caleb Fuller completed 15 of 25 passing attempts for 134 yards, giving up two interceptions. The throws went to Sencere Fields (4-36), Shawn Hale (4-20), RJ Hairston (2-52), Brayden Fong (2-20) and Amir Hairston (2-6). Fuller was elusive enough to finish 15 yard to the positive after five carries.
To repurpose a well-worn phrase, whatever didn’t kill the Beavers last season certainly appeared to make them stronger. Learning to respond to setbacks is a proven template for success. But this, Simon points out, is an entirely new year. It has to be learned all over again.
“That would depend on us. I definitely think it can [make us better], but it depends on what we want to do. I think we’ve played two good ballclubs that definitely would be in competition with any double-A team in the state,” said Simon.
“It’s up to us to learn from those mistakes that we’ve made and keep improving. If we can do that, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.
