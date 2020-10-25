BECKLEY — Saturday was a good day for Mercer County soccer.
Taylor Papa’s goal in the fourth minute of the second overtime lifted Bluefield to a 4-3 victory over Shady Spring for the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 championship at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Moments later, PikeView scored three goals in rapid succession early in the second half and cruised past Shady 4-0 for the boys Section 1 title.
Both teams advance to the Region 3 championships against Charleston Catholic scheduled for Thursday at Charleston Catholic. The girls game will start at 5 p.m., with the boys following 30 minutes after its completion.
Kanawha County was gold on Saturday’s Covid-19 metrics color map but can still host the championship games per postseason guidelines released by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Papa’s golden goal completed a hat trick for her and gave her team its only lead of the match, which was played on a wet field thanks to a misty rain that fell sporadically. Shady took the lead three times during the match, only to see the Beavers tie it up each time.
“I’ve only been coaching for three years, but nonetheless that was the most intense game I have ever witnessed,” Bluefield head coach Taylor Bulson said. “Our girls played well and Shady did, too. We’re not used to turf and no one is used to the ball being wet, but I’m not going to blame it on that. I just think Shady came to play, and they did.”
The Tigers (7-7) took the lead in the first minute when Mallie Lawson scored on a free kick. But the Beavers (5-4-1) tied it when Kellan Tabor scored from 10 yards in the fifth minute.
Emily Stevens put Shady back on top 2-1 in the 11th minute, where it would stay until halftime.
Papa then started to take over. Her high goal went in over the hands of the Shady keeper to tie the match at 2-2 with 14 minutes left in regulation. The Tigers again took the lead when Lawson’s direct kick found its way through a Bluefield wall to make it 3-2 with 8:48 left.
Papa responded three minutes when she crossed the ball into the net for her second goal, tying the match again at 3-3 en route to her game-winner.
“I told my girls that was a privilege,” Shady coach Joey Beckett said. “That was a great game. That was soccer and it was great for us to even be a part of that game. ... It was just an even, great match. It seems like we always end up like that with Bluefield for some reason. They played a great game, and I was proud of my girls; they played a great game. Just ended up on the wrong end of the stick on that one.”
On the boys side, PikeView led 1-0 at the break before Kaleb Dunn scored a hat trick in a matter of 3 1/2 minutes to break the match open.
“The first five minutes,” Shady coach Mike Manning said of the difference in halves. “I don’t know what happened to us in those five minutes but it was a huge impact and made a world of difference.”
PikeView’s first goal, by Jonathan Mitchell off an assist from Kobey Taylor-Williams, came in the game’s 10th minute as the Panthers (11-3) pounced early in each half.
“It was good,” PikeView coach Lance Pritchett said. “It just shows that our team can play with a lot of energy when we get the quick goal.”
The Tigers (3-9-3) were playing for a sectional championship four years after not even having enough players to field a team.
“I can remember guys coming in barely knowing what soccer is,” Manning said. “I think we’re starting to develop a program, not just a (team). The girls soccer team, as well. They like playing and they enjoy playing. It’s another sport that’s offered.”
