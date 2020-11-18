MONTCALM — After 13 years as an assistant coach in the Montcalm boys basketball program, Adam Havens is now in the varsity head coach’s chair.
The Montcalm High graduate and former multi-sport standout, who teaches health at the small Mercer County high school, fits right in.
“It is home,” he said on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a small community. It’s a passionate community. And our kids are very compassionate.”
“It’s a blessing to come back and work and teach … in the community where I grew up.”
He’s been a fixture around the Montcalm High sports scene practically his whole life, watching on the sidelines while his dad Craig Havens coached the Generals. The elder Havens is now principal at the school, retired from coaching but still serving as head athletics administrator.
The head coaching job for Montcalm boys basketball became vacant when Matt Smith became head coach of the varsity girls basketball team at his alma mater, Princeton Senior High School.
Adam Havens’ new duties add to an already considerable workload. He just concluded his third fall as head football coach at MHS — after nine years as an assistant.
He has ambitious aspirations for the hoops squad at the Class A school.
“We hope to grow the program,” he said. “We hope to improve every year. It’s been a really, really, really long time since Montcalm won a sectional tournament. We only have one state tournament appearance — as far as I know.”
“Our goal is to be competitive on the state level.”
But the list of goals doesn’t rest solely on win-loss records or trophies in the display case.
“We want to develop young men, and use basketball as a means to help them grow as people,” Havens said.
The January 2021 edition of the Generals will return “several key pieces” from last season’s roster, Havens said, while noting, “We lost Leon Lambert, a big part of our team last year, to graduation.”
Back in the blue-and-white Montcalm uniforms will be “big man” Blake Pendergrass, and two key guards — senior Keith Kosinar and sophomore Noah White, who “played lots of minutes” last season, Havens said.
“We look forward to a good group of freshmen and sophomores to step up and play big roles to fill the void of those seniors we lost from last year,” he said.
Preparations were well underway in the MHS gym for the hoops season to start next month. Then came last week’s proclamation from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that no prep basketball games would be permitted until Jan. 11 at the earliest, due to a resurgence of Covid-19 illness in the Mountain State.
The impending delay has been “tough,” Havens said. “We were getting geared up. We were anxious to get going. Then all of a sudden, it’s ‘You have to wait.’
“Being part of a football season that was kind of tumultuous, kind of up-and-down, kind of prepared me,” the coach said. Despite the “holding pattern,” he said his athletes are “resilient and flexible, and we’re trying to be as well.”
