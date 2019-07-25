BLUEFIELD — Scoring ten runs against the top pitching team in the Appalachian League was a one-time occurrence for the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Despite having the best scoring team, the Blue Jays (16-18) could only manage two runs against two Pulaski Yankees (22-12) pitchers on Wednesday night at Bowen Field.
The Jays pitchers had a good night — giving up only four run— but they lost 4-2 to their Appalachian League East Division competitors.
Yankees starter Jhonatan Munoz retired the first 11 Bluefield hitters before single by Spencer Horwitz in the fourth inning.
He pitched six innings allowing two runs, one earned and striking out four hitters.
“At the beginning we tried to be too aggressive and then we just swinging at bad pitches, but Munoz pitched the ball well today,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado said.
The Jays only managed four hits off Munoz and were not able to take advantage of walks as they had done the night before. Munoz walked one.
Lazaro Estrada started for the Blue Jays and went five innings allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits.
“He showed a little better outing today but a couple mental mistakes. He threw the ball better today than his last two outings,” Hurtado said.
Walking three hitters meant there were constant base runners for Estrada to deal with and Pulaski was intent on being aggressive on the bases which helped take advantage of mistakes.
“Two runs they scored should not have scored,” Hurtado said.
Wanting a new ball in the third Estrada tossed a live ball into the Blue Jays dugout before time out was given by the umpires allowing the runner on third to score.
In the ninth an errant pickoff by Meliton Reyes allowed the runner to go from first to third and score on a groundout for an insurance run.
For Hurtado he knows these mistakes are going to happen at this level and once addressed they will be fixed.
The Yankees Saul Torres hit a solo homer down the left field line in the third inning and watched it. His next at-bat Estrada hit him, and the Yankees returned the favor by hitting catcher Andres Guerra before both teams were warned.
The Jays got on the board in the sixth while a double to deep right center by Steward Berroa followed by a two-out RBI single from Horwitz.
Horwitz came around to score on a wild pitch after advancing to third on a throwing error.
The Jays did not threaten in the final three innings with the lone hit being a single by Guerra in the seventh.
The Yankees threatened to score in the eighth but Berroa kept it a one run game for the time being by throwing out a runner at the plate from right field on a two-out single.
Julian Valdez sparkled for the Blue Jays in relief of Estrada throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, including three in the seventh.
It was his first appearance for Bluefield after pitching in seven games for the Gulf Coast League team.
The final game of the three-game series is today at 6:30 p.m. at Bowen Field.
