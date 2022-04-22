BLUEFIELD — Having returned to relevance as a baseball power in the spring of 2021, the Bluefield High School baseball team has been testing its mettle this spring.
With that in mind, the Beavers scheduled a tough Virginia opponent in Class 3 Abingdon — a much-anticipated matchup that got bounced around the schedule due to weather before the opportunity to play worked itself out on Thursday
The Beavers didn’t get to collect the victory, but they got to see some outstanding pitching that will certainly help them down the road.
The Falcons (10-2) called upon ace Ethan Gibson to stop an early Bluefield lead from getting out of hand, getting Abingdon’s foot in the door for a 4-1 interstate victory at Bowen Field.
Last season, the state runner up Falcons went 17-0 before falling 6-3 to Independence in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
“It’s good to get to play in those games. It’ll get you better,” said Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond. “All those guys are pretty good-sized kids. When they walked in you could tell that they were good athletes and big baseball players.”
Falcons head coach Mark Francisco handed the start to capable freshman Jett Humpreys, who struck out three and walked one but found himself trailing Bluefield 1-0 after the Beavers plated an unearned run in the third inning.
Francisco took the ball from Humpreys and gave it to Gibson, who has committed to play his college baseball for Virginia Tech.
Gibson only allowed one Bluefield hit over the final four innings shutout innings of the game. He struck out eight and walked none.
“We struggled at the plate with him. He threw really hard and he had a good breaking ball,” Redmond said.
The Falcons lineup, which had six hits on the day, turned the tables by plating two earned runs on Bluefield starter Kerry Collins in the fifth inning. Abingdon added two more earned runs against Beavers reliever Ryker Brown in the seventh.
Over his six-inning shift, Collins allowed two runs off four hits, striking out seven and walking five. Brown gave up his two runs off two hits, striking out one and walking none.
“We played pretty good defense. They just hit the ball at the times they should,” said Redmond.
“Kerry pitched a good game. We weren’t really intimidated. I think we played pretty good and hopefully we’ll just keep getting better.”
Leadoff batter Bryson Redmond led the Bluefield lineup with a pair of singles. Davis Rockness and Caleb Fuller accounted for the Beavers other two hits.
Cole Lambert paced the Falcons lineup with a triple and two RBIs. Max Ferguson had a double and two RBIs and Gibson had a double.
Bluefield (9-3) travels to Nicholas County on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
Abingdon 4, Bluefield 1
Abingdon…………000 020 2 — 4 6 1
Bluefield…….........001 000 0 — 1 4 1
Humpreys, Gibson (4) and Bedwell. Collins, Brown (7) and Redmond. W— Gibson. L— Collins. 2B— Gibson, Ferguson. 3B— Lambert.
