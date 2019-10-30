Bluefield High School football players certainly don’t take winning for granted. But Beaver Nation has grown so accustomed to winterizing their vehicles in advance for winter trips to Wheeling some fans might feel — comfortable.
The last time James Monroe defeated a Bluefield football team wasn’t all that long ago. In fact, it was October 28, 2016, a 34-22 victory at Lindside that wrapped up a very frustrating, sub-par campaign for the Beavers that was vindicated a year later.
There’s no point in comparing 2016 apples to 2019 oranges. But it did happen, and it happened not so very long ago.
It is worth observing that this year’s Mavericks (6-2) have been on quite a tear lately, with quarterback Monroe Mohler and wide receiver Xander Castillo churning out some absurd offensive statistics. Bluefield (7-1) has been so efficiently dispatching so many of their opponents that the Beavers haven’t been fully embroiled in a four-quarters shootout since Class 3 Lord Botetourt — which, by the way, remains unbeaten at 8-0.
Aside from that, the good old G-Men and Tornado have given Bluefield more push-back than anyone else.
Bluefield has more horses than James Monroe — JJ Davis by himself probably constitutes multiple horses — but what horses the Mavericks have, like to run. This could rapidly become a very interesting spectacle.
Then again, it might not be decided by the horses. It might all get settled by the bulls.
After having recouped some of its equilibrium in a 42-34 win over visiting Ripley, the Princeton (2-6) travels to Greenbrier East (5-3) to face a familiar Class AAA foe. The Tigers may not be eligible for this year’s Class AAA playoffs, but they certainly remain eligible to play this one for the win.
Tazewell (5-3) approaches the tipping point of its 2019 season, facing Grundy (4-4) at Witten Field/Bulldog Stadium. If the Bulldogs prevail, they’ll guarantee their first winning regular season since 2008.
Montcalm (1-7) is at home this Friday facing excellently-named Hundred (2-6), Hurley (4-4) hosts Auburn (4-5) in what could be very physical inter-regional Class 1 clash, and Giles (2-6, 2-2) faces its old Three Rivers foe Glenvar (4-4, 3-1) at Steve Ragsdale Field in Pearisburg, Va.
Otherwise, everyone else in Four Seasons Country is on the road.
Narrows (8-0, 3-0) looks to keep its unbeaten streak intact, traveling past White Sulphur Springs all the way to Hot Springs in a Pioneer District game with former Group A powerhouse Bath County (1-7, 1-2). Richlands (4-4, 2-1) makes a short trip up Route 19 to face former Class A powerhouse Lebanon (1-7 1-2) in a Southwest District tilt.
PikeView (1-8) takes an almost 100-mile journey for its season finale against the Other Panthers of Clay County (5-2). PikeView is evidently the eighth opponent of Clay County's nine-game regular season slate. Mount View (3-5) makes the 143-mile road trip to Hannan (1-7) looking to get one step away from .500 ball.
Graham (6-2) travels down I-77 and up I-81 expecting to lay siege to Ft. Chiswell (4-5).
Twin Valley (2-6) travels up Routes 19 and 58 to face Castlewood (5-3) at the outer edge of Russell County.
