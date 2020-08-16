After Governor Jim Justice’s press conference on Friday explaining the color-coded online state map that will weekly track a given West Virginia county’s status for competing in fall interscholastic sports, area football high school coaches received some assurance that their efforts to prepare for the upcoming season haven’t been in vain.
Nevertheless, it is obvious that this is going to be a football season like no other. The coaches have never seen anything like this, not even when the coaches themselves were players. Not even the coaches’ fathers would have seen anything in their playing days to compare with this.
All high school fall sports, including football, are at a standstill in neighboring Virginia. Furthermore, neither Concord University — an NCAA Division II program — nor nearby Bluefield College — an NAIA program — will play this fall due to their respective conferences calling off all fall sports.
West Virginia high school football isn’t out on a limb by itself. Tennessee and Kentucky have both been pushing forward with high school fall football. At the college level, the Big 12 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference have chosen to forge ahead in spite of decisions by the Pac-12, Big Ten and other conferences to wait until spring.
Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo doesn’t know how much of what’s happening at the upper ranks of college football will ultimately be instructive for what high school coaches will need to do as the seasons progress. But there is at least one parallel he appreciates.
“I think [major college football] is a whole different animal. But I do think what they’re facing at the college level is one of the same things we’re facing ... we have a level of uncertainty,” Pedigo said.
“We’re all planning and moving and planning as if we’re moving forward. We’re literally taking it day by day. My whole mindset has been, and our whole team’s mindset has been, that we’re planning as if we’re playing and if something turns out different, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Obviously, we know everything could change in an instant,” he said.
For Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon, having three of the Power Five conferences moving forward with fall football is unquestionably a morale booster.
“I don’t know about our kids, but it uplifted me. With West Virginia playing and the Big 12 and the ACC and the SEC ... I think its great and I’m happy they’re doing it. With the doctors they have in the school and just around, period, I’ll guarantee it’ll be as safe as anything will be. You have to get out a little bit. You can be confined your whole life,” Simon said. “You have to get out and give it a try. You just have to.”
Simon oversees one of the state’s most successful football programs. He has spent his entire career designing training schedules and practices and game-time regimens that have yielded 11 state championship game appearances, five state titles and four undefeated seasons for the Beavers under his tutelage. He’s developed a winning formula which, like that of classic Coca-Cola, is obviously best when not messed with. Now the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to make alterations and add new ingredients.
He isn’t happy with it. But it’s better than not playing at all.
“It’s been crazy. It’s been an up and down situation and I didn’t like it. But that’s life. You have to adapt to situations. But this is nothing I’ve ever experienced before. But I’m upbeat and ready to go. I’ll give it everything I’ve got. And if things don’t work out they don’t,” said Simon, who said he’ll do whatever is required to keep the Beavers safely on the field.
“I’m ready to roll. I understand the difference between sitting at home doing nothing compared to being out working with your players and having relationships. I missed the relationship part ... the people. That’s what I missed the most when we were shut down,” he said.
For PikeView head football coach Jason Spears, the problem hasn’t been so much being forced out of a consistent coaching groove as having been impeded from getting a groove started. Last year was Spears’ first as a head coach. He learned a great deal in his first campaign with the Panthers, but still finds himself basically starting over from scratch due to the conditions imposed on him by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spears is convinced that he and his staff — including offensive coordinator Ben Nestor and defensive coordinator Josh Blankenship — are much, much better prepared football-wise than they were last season. However, the coronavirus has created other obstacles to priming the pump on his program.
“Our kids are pretty spread out. Our school district runs from Oakvale to Matoaca to Spanishburg to almost right where you get to Pipestem,” said Spears, who noted that his in-school recruitment efforts were hobbled from the outset of the pandemic.
“A lot of these kids, the best way I can get in contact with them is in school and we pretty much ended the school year in March. So I’ve really had a lot of difficulty getting in contact with kids ... especially those who honestly live in the mountains and woods. It’s hard to get hold of them and it’s hard to let them know what’s going on and get them rides to practice,” he said.
The upshot of the spring shutdown is that local high school administrators and coaches have had months to get themselves acclimated to incorporating prescribed COVID-19 protocols into their workouts and practices.
Games themselves will have to be organize in such a way as to not only protect players and coaches, but also game officials, chain crews, time and scorekeepers and a restricted, physically distanced number of spectators. This will be entirely new. But for the coaches, the steps to keep players protected are becoming ingrained habits.
“It’s just part of the routine right now. We’re used to it. If you want to play ball, you have to accept the conditions that are laid out in front of you,” said James Monroe head coach Chris Booth.
“Once we get onto the field, it’s been business as usual. At least that’s how it’s been during flex days. The weight room is different ... kids wearing masks. We’re wiping everything down. Cleaning things. That’s different. But once you get out on the playing field it pretty much feels like business as normal,” he said.
