PRINCETON — One fateful bad inning of relief in a tight game with the visiting Burlington Royals cost the Princeton Rays a home field victory in an Appalachian League early bird special at Hunnicutt Field on Sunday afternoon.
Princeton (18-20) started the game at 2 p.m., which was atypically early even for a Sunday game.
Ironically, the P-Rays pitchers confined Burlington (21-18) to only three hits on the outing.
Princeton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Angelo Armenta was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Nick Schnell single.
Burlington tied it up in the second inning on a Vinnie Pasquanatino solo home run to right center field. Princeton regained the lead in the third frame, 2-1, on a Schnell home run to left center.
Logan Porter locked the game up at 2-all in the fourth inning, jacking a solo shot to right that was just beyond the outstretched glove of leaping Princeton right fielder Aldenis Sanchez.
A bases loaded walk by Angel Felipe (2-3) in the top the sixth inning gave the Royals a one-run edge the Burlington bullpen was able to protect until he final out.
Felipe, who replaced reliever Aldor Rodriguez at the start of the inning, walked Mike Filia then saw Michael Massey reach on a fielder’s choice with a throwing error charged to Jake Guenther putting Massey on second and Filia on third.
After Felipe’s walk to Pasquantino to load the bags, the Princeton pitcher flirted with getting himself out of the jam, getting Porter to ground into a forecourt and striking out David Hollie for the second out. The walk to Jesus Atencio gave Burlington the lead, bringing out Carter Bach to get Princeton out of the inning.
Royals reliever Malcolm Van Buren (1-4) and Zack Phillips — the latter of whom collected his second save of the season — combined for 4 1-3 shutout innings to preserve the victory.
Schnell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brett Wisely went 2-for-5 and pinch hitter Gionti Turner had a double.
The Rays are off on Monday, returning to action against Johnson City at Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday.
