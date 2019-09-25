After taking a week off, Bluefield High School football emerges from its open date straight into another huge Four Seasons Country showdown.
The Beavers (2-1) return to Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, facing old Southwest Virginia rival Richlands (1-2), which broke its early season drought with a timely 31-21 win over Abingdon at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
The victory marked Blue Tornado head coach Greg Mance’s 200th career win, which was recognized with much celebration following the game.
Perhaps Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, who has 267 career wins, will personally welcome Mance to the “200 Club.” Maybe there’s a jacket, or hat or lapel pin that goes with the honor. It’s kind of an elite group.
If this game comes down to a field goal, you might want to flip a coin. Bluefield’s Kaulin Parris, a West Virginia University commit, and Richlands’ Levi Forrest, who has recently been offered a full ride at Marshall, may very well be the best high school placekickers in their respective states.
Also returning to the field after an off week is Tazewell (2-1), which travels to Hunnicutt Stadium on Friday for what ought to be a lively game with Princeton (1-2). The Bulldogs’ last outing was a 42-18 win over Mount View at Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium. The Tigers are returning after a 55-18 loss at Parkersburg South and are eager to get back in the ‘W’ column. Both teams have some pretty exciting components that can shine on the Hunnicutt field turf — even if it finally rains. Which it probably won’t.
Another one that could be a lot of fun is James Monroe’s road trip to Wyoming East. The Mavericks (2-1) have come alive in recent weeks, quarterback Monroe Mohler being the chief catalyst of all kinds of offensive fireworks. The Warriors (3-0) are evidently flourishing under Larry Thompson, who won Bluefield Daily Telegraph Coach of the Year honors after leading Mount View to the playoffs. So far, the Wyos have gone over top of Westside (44-14), beaten Nicholas County (22-18) and outscored Oak Hill (44-30).
A key Black Diamond District football game goes off in Russell County when unbeaten Grundy (3-0) travels to EMATS Field to face Honaker (2-1). The Golden Wave has been rolling along virtually unimpeded but the Tigers are eager to reassert their traditional posture in the league.
Both of McDowell County’s teams hit the road for changes of scenery this week with Mount View (2-2) traveling to Webster County (2-2) and River View (2-3) faces unbeaten Man (4-0) in Hillbilly country. The Road to Webster might turn out to be a Gravely road. We’ll see.
Also in Mercer County, Shady Spring (3-1) travels to PikeView (0-4) as the Panthers look to record their first victory. The Tigers like the way their season is headed and cannot be counted upon to cooperate.
Also winless — and very atypically so — is Giles (0-4) which travels to face unbeaten Radford (4-0) in Three Rivers District action on Friday. So far the Bobcats have beaten Pulaski County (17-7), Wytheville (45-23), Fort Chiswell (45-6) and Gretna (21-20). It’s not like the Spartans have been playing Little Sisters of the Poor. It’s as good a place for a turnaround as any.
