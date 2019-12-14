MORGANTOWN — They were two seemingly unrelated events, one a major event in terms of the West Virginia football program, the other a major event in the life of a football coach who had no ties to West Virginia at all.
It was in 2012 that West Virginia joined the Big 12.
It was in 2012 that Neal Brown left the Big 12.
The Mountaineers had seen the Big East crumble around them and with Oliver Luck leading the way they pressed to get into a Power Five conference, edging out Louisville to join the Big 12.
That same year a rising young assistant coach, Brown, jumped from Texas Tech, where he was making a name for himself, to Kentucky’s other major school, the University of Kentucky, not far from his home town and where he began his college playing career.
There were those who thought he would wind up eventually head coach at UK, although he certainly would need some experience in that area, which was why it made sense when he left for Troy in Alabama.
Fate intervened, though, as Dana Holgorsen left WVU for Houston and athletic director Shane Lyons reached out for Brown, a savvy choice of a coach who had won 10 games in three straight seasons and who had Big 12 experience and knowledge.
Or did he?
The Big 12 was not the same conference he left seven years earlier, even if Oklahoma remained the dominant force in the league.
But the league he left was a pass-happy league that had etched its own niche in college football and that now was evolving into something else. Not better, not worse, just different.
“I think the league has changed,” Brown said in his press conference recapping his first season as Mountaineer coach. “I knew that going in, but going through it, there’s a lot of parity in the league.”
Certainly, those at WVU would understand that there were offensive changes. All one had to do was think back to WVU’s first Big 12 matchup, a game they beat Baylor, 70-63, with Geno Smith throwing 8 touchdown passes.
This year, in nine league games, WVU scored only 176 total points – just 106 more than thy cored in that one game.
OK, that one game was pure insanity but not necessarily anything out of the ordinary in the conference.
Welcome to the wild west.
But it’s not so wild now. Teams play defense. Teams run the ball. There’s fullbacks and tight ends.
And while Kansas had only one league win again, it was a different kind of team, a competitive team.
“The argument could be made that we had an opportunity to win (more). Now, the games we won, we had an opportunity to lose, too. I’m not blind,” Brown said. “We were in every game with the exception of one in the fourth quarter in the Big 12. I think the level of coaching in all three phases, there are improvements, especially on defense and special teams from when I was in the league before, and I think where you play everyone and you play nine in a row, that’s a grind.”
The truth is, it’s a fun league, a league where Oklahoma doesn’t lose often but a league where they could lose any given Saturday – and did when they came across Kansas State.
Rather than be a fling it all over the place conference, it has become a league where there are varying football philosophies, where Kansas runs and Baylor now plays defense and Iowa State is disciplined and TCU is a team that somehow managed to be on the short end of five of six one-score games.
Who possibly could have imagined that with a coach as respected and experienced as Gary Patterson.
The Big 12 that Neal Brown joined this year was a league in transition, a league with our new coaches among 10 teams and with coaches like Matt Rhule, Matt Campbell, Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman still in the process of installing their programs.
The Big 12 will always have Oklahoma to deal with and a Texas that has too many assets to remain down forever, but it is a conference with a roster of big time coaches and Brown looks as if he is one of them.
It won’t be easy, but it wouldn’t mean anything if it was.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.