BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High girls and PikeView boys soccer teams head into tonight’s regional championship games facing a powerhouse school.
Awaiting the two teams from Mercer County are the Charleston Catholic boys and girls soccer teams who are consistent contenders for and winners of state titles.
The Irish girls soccer team won the Class AA/A state title in 2019 and will play the Beavers at 5 p.m. at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston before the Panthers face the Irish.
“They are a formidable foe for sure and we realize that,” said Bluefield girls soccer head coach Taylor Bulson.
Bluefield is coming off a historic win over Shady Spring Saturday in the sectional championship game. The 4-3 win in double overtime game the Beavers the first sectional title in program history.
The Beavers trailed three times in that game but responded each time. Kellan Tabor scored the first Bluefield goal and then Taylor Papa found the back of the net three times.
Battling back from a deficit was a good sign for Bulson of the progress the team has made from his first two years in charge of the program.
“Last year, year before if we got down first we just hung our heads and it was over but this team has figured out that that’s not how to do things and they came back and pulled it off,” Bulson said.
Having eight seniors on the roster has helped Bluefield go through the ups-and-downs of this season.
Facing the defending champs is a tall task for Bluefield and it will take everyone to play their best but this season has already been one for the history books for the team.
“I’m going to encourage them to be proud of themselves no matter what the outcome is,” Bulson said. “Because we’re playing in the regional championship for the first time and that’s just something to be proud about.”
Following the girls regional championship game the Panthers(11-3) will step onto the field against the Irish (7-1).
It will be the first time appearing in the regional championship game for PikeView since 2014.
The Charleston Catholic boys soccer team has has been a dominant force this past decade winning multiple state titles including in 2014. That year the Irish knocked off PikeView 3-0 in the state semifinals.
“We may come in as the underdogs but if we play our game and play our pace we will be alright,” said PikeView boys soccer head coach Lance Pritchett.
PikeView has been firing on all cylinders this season only losing games to Class AAA opponents and scoring over five games a goal on average.
The Panthers beat Shady Spring in the sectional title game with a hat trick of goals from Kaleb Dunn and a goal for Jonathan Mitchell.
Dunn leads PikeView with 19 goals while Kobey Taylor-Williams has 16 and Gage Damewood has scored 10 times. Taylor-Williams and Damewood both also have 10 assists.
The first-year head coach for the Panthers who was previously an assistant coach for the team and has worked with the six seniors since eighth grade is always looking to adapt the Panthers’ plan for the opponent.
“I have changed from game to game it just depends on who were playing,” Pritchett said. “I’m that guy that changes a lot of stuff based on the opponent that we’re playing.”
While the offense gains the plaudits the defense is just as solid with six clean sheets so far this season. The Panthers defense is anchored by multi-sport athlete Dylan Blake in goal and a strong backline.
“We have a lot of players that can score but the main thing is defense, defense and defense,” Pritchett said.
