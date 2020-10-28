GARDNER — The regular season comes to a close next week for high school football in West Virginia and every head coach is looking for ways to play a full schedule for their kids even if that means two games in a week.
Tonight PikeView (1-6) travels to Glenville State for a neutral site game against Lincoln High (2-2) at 7 p.m.
The Panthers will then return home and host Wahama on Saturday in what PikeView head coach Jason Spears calls a ‘football player’s dream’ with the two games in close succession.
“When you get an opportunity to play two games in one week that’s a football players dream right there,” Spears said.
At this point in the season the focus of practices has changed from installing new plays to working on how to fixing the problems that popped up in the previous week.
If the Panthers are able to play next week they will be able to have a full 10-game regular season even after being sideline for a pair of weeks.
“It’s week nine, the players know what they’re doing so why not just play football?” Spears said.
Lincoln was scheduled to play Lincoln County at Glenville State but that game could not be played with Lincoln County having to go to remote learning.
This will be the first game between the Cougars and Panthers on the gridiron in the school’s history.
The game was only announced around noon Tuesday leaving little time for the respective coaching staffs to plan for the game.
Looking through the video of past games Spears says that the Cougars like to throw the ball around to a variety of receivers.
“This short period of game planning on HUDL, they like to spread the ball and throw,” Spears said. “We saw a lot of things we could scheme on with what they do on offense and defense.”
The Cougars have a large roster of 43 players compared to under 20 for the Panthers.
Quarterback David Tate has dual-threat ability in sixth-year head coach Rob Hawkins system. His targets at wide receiver include
The Panthers defense will need to sharpen its claws after last Friday’s performance where they struggled tacking and preventing big plays.
Against River View there were a number of situations where PikeView was unable to get the Raiders offense off the field and allowed big plays Corey Prunty who had a 75-yard scoring reception in last Friday’s 19-14 loss to Liberty Harrison.
“There was a lot of times we had them third and 16 or fourth and 12 and they end up getting a first down, you gotta put the nail in the coffin right there,” Spears said.
PikeView fell into a 26-0 hole four minutes into the second quarter of last week’s game and a strong start is imperative against Lincoln.
The Panthers came alive in the second quarter and ended the game with 329 yards of offense led by senior quarterback Tyler Meadows.
Meadows threw for 201 yards and rushed for another 83 yards out of the Panthers run-heavy offense.
“He was really smart with the ball and kept his composure and he found his target with Dylan Blake,” Spears said.
Blake who plays all over the field for the Panthers caught nine passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions having been moved back out to receiver.
Joined by Peyton Greer out wide the tandem provide a formidable duo of receivers for Meadows to throw to and attract the attention of defenses helping the run game be successful. Greer had four catches for 33 yards last week including a 17-yard score for the Panthers first points of the game.
“You put Dylan Blake and Peyton Greer in their comfort positions and they shine especially with the way Tyler is throwing the ball,” Spears said.
The game is being played on the artificial turf field at Glenville State that the college team plays its games at and that has excited the PikeView players to play on a very nice field.
“It’s a good opportunity for my players to actually get to play on a really nice college football field, Spears said.
From the start of the season PikeView has dealt with low numbers on the roster and they never have more than a handful of players on the sidelines.
The Panthers have lost five consecutive games but the players keep showing up in search of their second win of the season.
“You’re very grateful that these kids have no quit in them and continue to battle every week,” Spears said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.