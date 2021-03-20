BRUSHFORK — Many basketball fans spent their free time on Friday monitoring the NCAA field of 68 in Indiana.
But for fans of the boys representing the high schools of Princeton and Bluefield, the evening was devoted to a field of two.
Those present in the Brushfork Armory saw a battle that compared with the best of the college matchups, with the Princeton Tigers holding off a late Bluefield surge to beat the Beavers 62-59.
Lay Lay Wilborn led the way for the Tigers (4-0), scoring 36 points. The senior, who came into the game averaging 19, said generating points was his main goal of the night.
“(I wanted) to go out there hungry and play my game, play my role,” he said. “I knew they (Bluefield) were going to press, and try to get us to cough up the ball and get easy layups.”
His counterattack was “being patient on the offensive end,” he said. “Everybody did their job and played their role. We were doing good (with the) offensive rebound and defensive rebound. We were putting a body on everybody — just doing everything we were supposed to do.”
That said, neither team was in peak form, leading to stretches of sloppy play and missed assignments, but the crowd hung on every shot their favorite team took.
Princeton head coach Robb Williams said, “I’ve been on both sides of the court, coached both teams. It’s always been a rivalry, no matter which side I’m on. And it was a really good game.”
Princeton coped with the loss of their go-to playmaker for the early part of the season, Jon Wellman. Williams said Wellman had to have surgery for an arm injury suffered in a recent game and is likely lost for the rest of the year.
“He has really played very well this year, and his rebounds, inside he’s very tough,” Williams said.
A young and inexperienced Bluefield squad (1-4) came out on fire, taking an 11-3 lead in the first three minutes of action. The Tigers regrouped and went on a 14-1 run, as the Beavers missed five straight field-goal tries.
Chance Johnson of Bluefield stole the ball away and turned it into a layup to narrow Princeton’s lead to 17-14 after one quarter.
Wilborn hit three treys in the second quarter as the visitors doubled up their hosts’ scoring totals in the second frame, 16-8.
“We had a great first quarter,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large. “We looked good, running everything crisp … and then, the things that have bothered us all year, (like) a spurt where we throw the ball away and not rebound, and they (Princeton) went on a 26-7 run.”
“But I’m very proud of the way we hung in the game,” Large said. “The kids kept battling back.”
The Tigers sustained seven turnovers in the third period and fouls started adding up on their side of the ledger, as both sides scored 19 points in the frame.
Williams said, “My whole team was stapped with fouls, to be honest, and we fought through it.”
Garret Goins of Princeton drove to the hoop and dropped in a shot at the third-quarter buzzer to restore a double-digit lead, 52-41, going into the final eight minutes.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Princeton led by 14 points, but Bluefield dominated the boards and turned up its press defense, creating three straight turnovers in a stretch that fueled a 10-0 run by the Beavers.
A three-pointer by Bluefield’s Logan Hyder narrowed the lead to 60-59 with 1:05 left on the clock, but Wilborn immediately answered with a bucket in the transition game, and neither unit scored in the game’s exciting final minute.
Williams said, “Lay Lay Wilborn played lights-out tonight. He shot the ball extremely well … and to have that energy, even at the end of the game, to handle the rock — I couldn’t be more proud of him, and his effort all year.”
“Princeton don’t never really beat Bluefield like that,” Wilborn said, “but it happened tonight.”
Large said, “We’re getting better. It’s going to take some time, it’s not going to happen overnight. And we don’t make excuses … . What I’m concerned about is between now and the last week of April, when the sectionals start, and (we’ll) have a chance to win the sectional and the regional and get back to Charleston.”
“We’re going to be fine,” he said. “We’re playing a lot of youth, but we’re getting better, every week.”
The teams are both scheduled to play again on Tuesday, with Princeton hosting Woodrow Wilson and Bluefield traveling to PikeView.
At Brushfork Armory
PRINCETON (4-0)
Garret Goins 2 2-4 6, Ethan Parsons 3 0-1 6, Chase Hancock 2 1-1 6, Lay Lay Wilborn 14 4-6 36, Kris Joyce 3 0-0 6, Grant Cochran 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-12 62.
BLUEFIELD (1-4)
Logan Hyder 3 4-7 11, Chance Johnson 4 0-0 8, Ja’eon Flack 1 1-2 3, Steve Addair 1 0-0 2, Trey Walker 0 2-7 2, Caleb Fuller 2 2-2 7, R.J. Hairston 3 0-0 6, Jaylon Green 9 0-2 20. Totals 23 9-20 59.
Princeton ………. 17 16 19 10 — 62
Bluefield ……….. 14 8 19 18 — 59
3-point goals — PSHS 5 (Wilborn 4, Hancock 1); BHS 4 (Green 2, Hyder 1, Fuller 1). Total fouls — PSHS 16, BHS 14. Technical foul — PSHS, Wilborn.
