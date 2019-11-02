TAZEWELL, Va. — A week after the offense scored 61 points it was the Tazewell defense that stood out Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Tazewell defense only allowed one touchdown in the first three quarters in a 42-18 win over Grundy for the first six-win season for the Bulldogs since 2008.
“Defense played good, we were way too sloppy offensively… Great job as far as guaranteeing ourselves a winning season and that was one of our goals coming in and we did that,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
The game featured 24 penalties between the teams that did not allow the game to find a flow in the first half which had six personal fouls called.
The penalties affected both teams in the first half as the score was 14-6 at the break before Tazewell (6-3, 2-2 Southwest District) broke free in the third quarter.
A 15-play drive to start the second half for the Bulldogs ended with quarterback Gavin Nunley scoring from two yards out.
After a three-and-out from the Golden Wave (4-5, 0-2 Black Diamond) it took only one play for the Bulldogs to score as Nunley found Tyler Puckett with a short pass. With the help of downfield blocking Puckett was able to race 55 yards for a touchdown.
Tazewell found success through the air in the second half with Nunley and Jared Mullins at quarterback. They completed 15 passes to six different receivers on the night.
“Ethan Mills stepped up real good tonight, Tyler Puckett made a big play. We blocked well downfield which always helps create the big plays,” Harris said.
Mills had three catches for 62 yards and Puckett had 57 yards receiving for Tazewell having mismatches due to both of their six-foot-three frames.
The first half saw both teams have opportunities to score but they were unable to make them count due to turnovers and penalties.
The Bulldog defense only allowed seven yards to the Golden Wave in the first quarter but they were able to gain 81 in the second quarter.
Stopping Grundy running back Ian Scammell was the key coming into the game and he only had three plays over nine yards on the night.
“Our defensive ends played well tonight, our linebackers we did a good job up front in the box keeping control and we limited (Scammell’s) opportunities to score,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs took their first drive of the game 89 yards on 14 plays with Nunley finishing it off from two yards out. He had success running the read option with the Golden Wave defense paying close attention to a motioning Josiah Jordan on every play.
That focus allowed Nunley to find room up the middle and he ended with 101 yards on the ground. He also had 128 yards passing and one touchdown.
After having 307 yards of offense last week Jordan was double-teamed for most of the game although there were opportunities early that Tazewell just missed for him to get a big play.
“We missed a couple opportunities early to get him the ball when he was single covered,” Harris said.
Jordan finished with 102 rushing yards and 24 receiving including a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a five-yard pass from Mullins.
In the second quarter Jordan returned a punt to the Grundy 35-yard line and Tazewell was able to score on a 2-yard keeper from Nunley. The Bulldogs had a touchdown on the drive called back due to a penalty and Jordan looked to reach the pylon on a rush but the officials ruled him out at the one-yard line.
Grundy was able to score in the second quarter on a trick play where running back Ian Scammell took the handoff and then threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jake McCoy.
The Golden Wave have lost their last five games after starting the season with four wins and quarterback Austin Vance had 89 yards through the air. The lone passing touchdown for Vance came in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard reception by McCoy who had six catches for 98 yards.
Scammell ended the evening with 117 yards rushing which was aided by a late 43-yard touchdown run.
Cade Myers was rewarded for his hard running and great play at inside linebacker with a 3-yard touchdown run with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Splitting time at quarterback Mullins had 74 yards through the air including a 20-yard pass to senior Kaleb Hurd.
Tazewell will be in the Region 2D playoff and likely the sixth seed but needs to make improvements if it wants to have success.
“We just got to limit turnovers and penalties, we were way too sloppy to consider ourselves a playoff team,” Harris said.
Tazewell wraps up its regular season with a Southwest District game hosting Lebanon while Grundy hosts Central High next Friday.
Witten Field/ At Bulldog Stadium
Grundy….. 0 6 0 12 — 18
Tazewell… 7 7 14 14 — 42
Scoring
First Quarter
T — Gavin Nunley 2-yard run (Tanner Wimmer kick) 5:55
Second Quarter
T — Nunley 3-yard run (Wimmer kick) 8:36
G — Jake McCoy 11-yard pass from Ian Scammell (pass failed) 4:04
Third Quarter
T — Nunley 2-yard run (Nunley to Josiah Jordan pass) 5:48
T — Tyler Puckett 55-yard pass from Nunley (pass failed) 4:05
Fourth Quarter
T — Jordan 5-yard pass from Jared Mullins (Wimmer kick) 7:19
G — McCoy 43-yard pass from Austin Vance (run failed) 4:43
T — Cade Myers 3-yard run (Wimmer kick) 2:28
G — Scammell 43-yard run (run failed) 2:05
Team Statistics
First downs: G 10, T 24. Rush-Yards: G 140, T 279. Pass yards: G 100, T 202. Comp-Att-Int: G 7-21-1, T 15-26-2. Fumbles-lost: G 2-1, T 2-1. Penalty-Yards: G 11-110, T 13-115. Punts-avg: G 5-37.2, T 2-29.5.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: G Ian Scammell 25-117, Jake McCoy 3-11, Austin Vance 3-8, Matt Riley 1-3. T Josiah Jordan 9-102, Gavin Nunley 26-101, Cade Myers 7-43, Jared Mullins 4-18, Cassius Harris 4-10, Braxton Dowdy 2-10, Schuyler Lawson 1-3.
Passing: G Austin Vance 5-19-1 td-89-1 int, Ian Scammell 1-2-1 td-11-0 int. T Gavin Nunley 8-15-1 td-128-2 int, Jared Mullins 7-10-1 td-74-0 int.
Receiving: G Jake McCoy 6-98, Peyton McComas 1-2. T Ethan Mills 3-62, Tyler Puckett 2-57, Josiah Jordan 3-24, Cassius Harris 5-16, Cade Myers 1-23, Kaleb Hurd 1-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.