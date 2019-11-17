Fountain Springs, Peterstown
No. 6 aced twice
On Thursday, Nov. 14, Vernon Bryant of Peterstown scored a hole in one on hole number 6 at Fountain Springs Golf Course. He used a pitching wedge on the gold tees to make the 116 yard shot. The feat was witnessed by Joe Ray of Princeton and Jim Jennings of Greenville
On Sunday Nov 17, Fred Terry of Peterstown aced hole number 6 at Fountain Springs golf course. He was hitting from the white tees a distance of 115 yards, using a 9 iron. Fred’s son Karson also of Peterstown witnessed the hole in one.
