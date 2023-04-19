BLUEFIELD — Play ball!
The 49th annual Allen D. Coppinger, Jr., Invitational Baseball Tournament, reportedly the oldest continuous such event in West Virginia, opens Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m. at historic venues Bowen Field in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.
Eight teams will begin vying for the coveted 2023 championship game slated for Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Bowen field.
“As always, Mother Nature will likely be the most valuable player,” says eight-year tourney director Justin Gilbert of Bluefield High School. Gilbert has participated in the event as a player, coach and official. Along with veteran helpers including, among others, key organizing officials Aaron Buchanan and Josh Wilburn, Gilbert is pleased to have the opportunity to not only preserve an area tradition but continue to improve the competition.
Teams include Bluefield, defending champion Tazewell, Princeton and Marion in “Pod A” with Richlands, Woodrow Wilson (Beckley), Graham, and PikeView in “Pod B.” Gilbert notes that the set up has been planned with specific goals in mind.
“For one thing, we have tried to create a competition between district, sectional and regional rivals. This year’s tournament will guarantee each team four games rather than just two as in years past. We have worked to accommodate our Virginia schools, whose schedules are more restricted than in West Virginia and we are pleased to have four schools from each state.”
In opening round action, Graham will host Woodrow at Princeton and PikeView entertains Richlands at 5 p.m. at Bowen. In the 7 p.m. games, Princeton will host Tazewell at Hunnicutt and Marion will visit Bluefield.
Although the excitement is building, Gilbert and his team of directors are keenly aware of several notable former valuable allies gone from the scene. One is Jeff Boyles, long-time Coppinger director who passed 11 months ago as well as Mike Miles. Legendary Ergie Smith has stepped down from his annual duties, as well.
In addition, in tribute to Boyles, Gilbert points out the current format is “one that Jeff really liked because it provides a good platform for local teams to play a variety of competition against teams they might not see very often.”
“We have changed some hats over the years but we still set our caps toward the future and try to keep making improvements that the players and fans will appreciate and enjoy,” says Gilbert.
The Coppinger Tournament is named for Mr. Coppinger, a sports enthusiast of more than 50 years who was president of the Bluefield Baseball Club when the city had a contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Coppinger is survived by his widow, Ruby, and sons Danny and Jeffrey.
John Chmara, a legendary Bluefield High coach, began the event in 1974. He and prominent coaches including Glynn Carlock, Tony Colobro, Morgan Campbell, and Lou Peery worked together to provide a unique showcase for outstanding area talent in top-notch facilities.
Flame-throwing Billy Wagner, who became a major league all star with more than 400 saves and a host of strikeout records in college at Ferrum and later in the big leagues, was the star of the 1990 Coppinger for the Tazewell Bulldogs and many other outstanding players have also competed in the event.
Changing attendance numbers, school consolidations and division shifts have never stopped the Coppinger from attracting good teams and good crowds.
From 1985 to 1993, for example, teams competed in two divisions with Most Valuable Players from each being chosen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was not scheduled in 2020 but returned the following season.
As the original members move aside and welcome a new leadership cast, long-time participants including Tazewell (Brandon McDaniel), Graham (Chris McCroskey) and Richlands (Ben Brown) are under new coaching direction.
In addition, Gilbert says dedication from helpers such as Ray Maupin, Jerry Lambert and Jay Disibbio with assistance from Bluefield general manager “Rocky” Malamisura, teamed with help from Pike View’s Josh Wyatt, are some of the key members whose contributions make the Coppinger possible.
Concessions at Bluefield will be coordinated by Sarah Fuller in connection with Project Graduation and at Princeton by the baseball boosters.
Tickets will be $6 per day at the gate.
